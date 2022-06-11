The Season 5 Cast of 'Yellowstone' Adds New Characters and Returning Players
The Paramount hit series Yellowstone has begun production on Season 5, and with the start of production comes some brand-new cast members. Fans will be excited to know that joining the new cast members will be several returning actors promoted to series regular status! Here's the inside scoop on the cast of Yellowstone Season 5.
The cast of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 includes new faces and returning cast members.
The previously confirmed returning ensemble cast includes Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. However, Deadline announced on June 10, 2022, that Yellowstone Season 5 would be adding even more members to its ranks.
Actors Josh Lucas, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein will return as recurring roles Young John Dutton, Young Beth Dutton, and Young Rip Wheeler for the first time since 2020. Jacki Weaver will also be returning in a recurring role as Caroline Warner.
Recurring cast members Kai Caster (American Horror Story), Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin), and Dawn Olivieri (1883, House of Lies) are joining the Yellowstone ranks for the first time. Additionally, fan-favorite characters Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), Jen Landon (Teeter), and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5.
As for who the newbies will play, Deadline gives a few insights into the characters as well. Kai Caster will play "Rowdy," a young cowboy. Lainey Wilson, a country artist whose songs have appeared on the show, will play "Abby," a musician. Lilli Kay plays "Clara Brewer," an assistant to one of the Duttons, and Dawn Olivieri will play "Sarah Atwood," who is described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."
When fans last left Yellowstone Season 4, Beth (Kelly Reilly) was blackmailing her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley), and Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) was trying to keep her and Kayce(Luke Grimes)'s marriage afloat. Fans will have to see how these new characters factor into the drama, especially with so many storylines to weave together!
Previously, it was reported that Season 5 would release in two parts beginning in Summer 2022, but per Deadline, it looks like Season 5's new release date is Nov. 13, 2022. In the meantime, fans can catch up on previous seasons through Paramount Plus.