The Season 5 Cast of 'Yellowstone' Adds New Characters and Returning Players

As for who the newbies will play, Deadline gives a few insights into the characters as well. Kai Caster will play "Rowdy," a young cowboy. Lainey Wilson, a country artist whose songs have appeared on the show, will play "Abby," a musician. Lilli Kay plays "Clara Brewer," an assistant to one of the Duttons, and Dawn Olivieri will play "Sarah Atwood," who is described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."