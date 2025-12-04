Ever Wondered What Side Characters Think in Those Over-the-Top Romance Stories? "Not here, Kitten Whiskers. Daddy will discuss it later." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 4 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @relentlessworshiper

If you're one of those rabid romance story readers, you're probably familiar with sites like Wattpad or A03. Both allow people to create their own romance or fanfic stories, and they can range from the wholesome to the wholly scandalous. But have you ever considered what it would be like to be a side character in one of those romance stories?

Article continues below advertisement

The "Y/N CEO" trend on TikTok explores exactly that possibility. Here's a look at how people are participating in the trend, what it means, and why you definitely need to include the slash if you write "Y/N."

Article continues below advertisement

Here's that "Y/N CEO" trend on TikTok, explained.

First of all, here's an explanation of what the trend is. Basically, if you read those romance and/or smut novels (we won't judge) or online stories, there's a trope known as the "good girl/CEO" trope. Whereby a dedicated worker in a corporation becomes the target of the handsome CEO's obsession. But, of course, the CEO is known to have a bad temper that he takes out on everyone around him, so everyone is afraid of him. Except the plucky secretary who stands up to him, catches his eye, and does all manner of salacious things with him when other characters aren't looking.

"Y/N" stands for "Your/Name," and indicates that the main character's name can be substituted with your name in order to immerse you more fully in the story.

Article continues below advertisement

Except that the "Y/N CEO" trend explores what it must be like to be those characters if you are actually paying attention and note the odd behavior going on between your co-worker and the big boss. Especially if the CEO then punishes you or your co-workers for looking at his new girlfriend the wrong way.

TikTok is filled with people interpreting the trend, and they've gotten pretty funny with it. In one video, a clip is played from one of the Shrek movies, where Prince Charming is reminded that he promised he wouldn't hurt anyone, to which he responds, "Not here, Kitten Whiskers. Daddy will discuss it later."

Article continues below advertisement

In another video, one TikToker pretends to be an NPC in the world responding to a call for the "Y/N" character while working as an EMT. The video reads, "POV: You go to touch Y/N to assess her and you hear the CEO growl."

Article continues below advertisement

Other hilarious POV videos include pretending to be the janitor while the CEO and his girlfriend are getting busy and saying really out-of-pocket things in the next room. Or even discussing with co-workers how odd it is that they're threatened with death for the same thing the CEO seems to adore his girlfriend doing.

Article continues below advertisement

If you want to participate in the trend, it's a fairly simple concept: What would you feel or think if you, as a friend or coworker, saw the bizarrely violent/borderline abusive and possessive behavior between a CEO and his girlfriend (Y/N)?