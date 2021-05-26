Cake Decorator Yolanda Gampp Is One of the 'Crime Scene Kitchen' Judges

Just when you think you've seen it all when it comes to cooking competition shows, Fox is rolling out Crime Scene Kitchen . Hosted by Joel McHale and featuring chef Curtis Stone and cake decorator Yolanda Gampp as the judges, it follows teams of chefs as they try to figure out what recipe was recently made in a kitchen, which is now a "crime scene" of the former meal. Then, they have to re-create it for the judges.

Yolanda might not be as experienced as other celebrity judges on cooking shows, since before this she only appeared on them as a guest, but she has made a career out of decorating cakes, baking, and being an expert at her craft all over YouTube and social media.

It made total sense for the series to call on her as one of the judges, and now, viewers are sure to wonder more about her outside of the show.