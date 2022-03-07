Young Bae Is Spreading Positivity With a Unity Walk on 'Black Ink Crew: New York' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Tatayana Yomary
The return of Black Ink Crew: New York has proven to live up to the hype. With the news of lawsuits and severing ties with various workers, the second half of Season 9 has been coming through with the drama. However, as it's a controversial time in society and discrimination against people of color is increasing, now is the time for the crew to band together. And Young Bae is coming in clutch.
It’s no secret that Young Bae has been heavily affected by the recent spike in Asian hate crimes. And after Donna made comments about the incident in Atlanta, it caused Young Bae's emotions to bubble over. As a result, she’s turning her pain into power with hopes of spreading positivity. An exclusive clip ahead of the March 7, 2022, episode shows that Young Bae is hosting a unity walk. Here’s the full scoop.
Young Bae is hosting a unity walk to bring the 'Black Ink' family and supporters together.
The Korean tattoo artist has been very vocal about her disgust with Asian hate. And when the crew temporarily relocated to Atlanta due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were incidents of Asian people being assaulted and murdered.
Naturally, Young Bae was scared for her life, especially since she was alone with her son Niko. Not to mention, the murders took place in a salon close to Young Bae’s Atlanta neighborhood. Racial discrimination against Black and brown people also continues to make headlines. So, this prompted Young Bae to use her platform to make a change via a unity walk.
“I decided to host a unity walk,” Young Bae says in her confessional. “I want it to represent both Black Lives Matter and the Stop Asian Hate movement. That way I'm representing all of Black Ink.”
In the clip, Bae’s beautiful son, Niko, can be seen helping his mom make posters. The pair also spoke with Bae’s mother who is currently in Korea and hasn’t seen them in two years.
“I miss her so much. Niko misses her so much,” Bae says in her confessional. “This COVID-19 s--t really kills me.”
Young Bae and Donna are back on good terms.
After Donna made horrible comments in regards to Asian hate on Instagram, Bae was pretty much done with the star — with good reason. Making matters worse, Donna initially believed that she didn’t do anything wrong.
Thankfully, Donna reached out to Bae and the pair met up at Bae’s tattoo shop. At first, it seemed as if Donna wasn’t going to take accountability for her actions, but she actually gave Bae a well-deserved apology.
Since Donna is no longer a member of Black Ink Crew, there’s no telling if she’ll be present for the unity walk. But, Donna’s presence would be another way to extend an olive branch.
Catch new episodes of Black Ink Crew: New York Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.