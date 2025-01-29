When Does 'Younger's' Charles Find out Liza's Big Game-Changing Secret? "Who are you?!" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 29 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Paramount

It's been a few years since the comedy-drama series Younger wrapped, but we're just as obsessed as ever. The series, set in New York City, brought viewers on a witty, twisty and turny, often hilarious and always heartwarming journey through the life of main character Liza Miller. At 40 years old, Liza, who was played by Sutton Foster, found herself alone. After her daughter leaves to study overseas, Liza meets 26-year-old tattoo artist Josh, played by Nico Tortorella, who turns out to be the man of her dreams (or not?).

Struck by inspiration, Liza decides she's going to lie about her age to get the publishing job she's been gunning for as she battles ageism in the industry. Yet she struggles to manage her lies, especially as her relationship with co-worker Kelsey blossoms. And her boss, Charles, starts to look at Liza with something more than professional admiration. We know Charles eventually finds out the truth about Liza's age, but when does it happen? Here's a recap.

When does Charles find out Liza's big secret in 'Younger'?

It's an age-old story. A woman gets the job of her dreams but finds that keeping it is more complicated than she ever imagined. Either she's hiding her age or a health issue, or she has a child at home while her office is staunchly child-free.

It's not an unusual storyline, yet something about Liza and Charles's relationship was captivating. Charles, as Liza's boss, grew to trust and admire her through the years and felt utterly blindsided when he discovered that she had been lying. And not lying a little bit, fudging a few years on her application; Liza lied about a decade and a half.

It all came crashing down in Season 5. In the first few episodes, Liza's lies unravel and Charles discovers that she's been lying about her age. He confronts her, asking, "Who are you?" Liza responds that if he knows she's been lying, he knows who she is. But Charles feels betrayed; he doesn't feel her knows her at all. Although Liza tries to diminish her lies, Charles's trust in her never truly recovers.

When does Liza tell Kelsey?

In the end, Charles promoted Liza to editor-in-chief of the business and he left to write a novel. They're over romantically, but at least they've managed to be on friendly terms. Yet Charles isn't Liza's only hurdle. Not only did she lie to Charles on her application, and every other moment following that, but she also lied to the woman who would become her best friend: Kelsey.

Luckily for Kelsey, she doesn't have to deal with the betrayal as long as Charles does, which may be part of why she's able to get over it much more effectively than Charles, who really does give it the old college try.

Kelsey discovers the truth back in Season 3, and let's just say that she doesn't take it super well. It almost seems like their relationship is doomed, but a few episodes later Kelsey softens and decides to give her bestie the benefit of the doubt.

Liza's lies are an interesting tale. Not just of deception, but of what it takes for women to make it in an industry that prizes only youth. Although her lies to Charles, Kelsey, and the others seem egregious, they were born from a place of desperation and hope.