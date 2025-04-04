Here's What We Know About Red Bill Driver Yuki Tsunoda's Parents, Minako and Nobuaki Minako Tsunoda keeps a low profile in public, but Nobuaki has some racing roots of his own. By Ivy Griffith Published April 4 2025, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @yukitsunoda0511

In the world of racing, Red Bull is one of the most instantly recognizable team names out there. The high-octane brand has gathered some of the best drivers in the world for Formula One. These include Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.

While he keeps many aspects of his private life out of the spotlight, we do know some things about the parents who raised him to be the winner he is today. Here's what we know about his parents and the net worth he has amassed.

Here's what we know about Yuki Tsunoda's parents.

Yuki Tsunoda is a young Japanese race driver from Sagamihara, Kanagawa. He was born on May 11, 2000, and attended LCA International Elementary School and Nihon University Third High School. From there, he attended Nippon Sport Science University in pursuit of a degree in Sports Management. Ultimately, he took a leave of absence to focus on racing.

His parents, Minako and Nobuaki Tsunoda, have supported him from the beginning. According to his Red Bull profile, Yuki comes by the racing world honestly as his father Nobuaki was once a Gymkhana racer. He introduced Yuki to motorsports, taking him to karting tracks when he was just a few years old. He has been his son's vocal supporter from the beginning.

In his profile, Yuki shared that thanks to his dad's guidance, "I became faster and faster. If my dad was not in my career, I wouldn't be where I am today." Less is known about Yuki's mom, Minako, who keeps a low public profile. Not much is known about her career or personal life, but she, too, has supported her son's ambitions and career.

Yuki's net worth shows the harvest of his hard work.

Through a combination of hard work, skill, and being in the right place at the right time, Yuki has done what so many racers dream of and so few racers achieve.

In 2025, he was named as a Red Bull Team 1 driver, supplanting Liam Lawson in the spot in a surprise move just two races into the fresh Formula One season. Liam took his place on Team 2. While this was bad news for Liam, it provided ample opportunity for Yuki to let his skill shine.

His estimated net worth is a cool $5 million, and his career promises to be a long and impressive one. It's clear that the young driver has his head on the right way.