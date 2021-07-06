Meet One off the Newest 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Cast Members —Yung Baby Tate

Meet One off the Newest 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' Cast Members —Yung Baby TateBy Toni Sutton
Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is finally here! Fans of the reality show have been waiting for the new season ever since production was shut down during Season 9 due to COVID-19.
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the series, L&HH Atlanta will be getting back to the music and will be led by a strong female cast.
Audiences will see some familiar faces like Kirk and Rasheed Frost, Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels, Yung Joc, and Momma Dee.
There will also be some fresh new faces to round out the cast, including female rappers Omeretta The Great, Renni Rucci, and Yung Baby Tate.
Yung Baby Tate is no stranger to the music industry, thanks to her mother. Who exactly is this up-and-coming artist and her mother? Here’s everything we know.
'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta' newbie Yung Baby Tate's parents are extremely talented.
Born Tate Sequoya Farris, the 25-year-old has music in her blood — her mother is R&B soul singer Dionne Farris.
Before Tate was even born, she was attending award shows. Her mother attended the 1996 Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her song "I Know" while pregnant with Tate.
Dionne is best known for being featured on Arrested Development's 1992 hit single "Tennessee, has co-written songs with Jermaine Dupri and other Atlanta-based acts, including TLC, and has also sung background for Xscape and El Debarge, among many others.
Tate's father is singer and songwriter David Ryan Harris, although it's reported she has had little contact with him growing up.
When it comes to her skills, Tate, just like her mother, is multi-talented. The Atlanta native attended the DeKalb School of the Arts in Georgia, where she acted in a theater ensemble and took beat-making lessons.
She not only raps, but she sings in addition to playing the piano. Yung Baby Tate also writes and produces all of her music.
Yung Baby Tate credits her mother for her musical taste.
While talking to MTV, she shared how female artists could overcome "music's boys'-club mentality" and shared, "I think I was able to bypass a lot of that because I do everything myself. I write, I produce; I do my own creative direction. I'd say learning how to do as much as you can by yourself, so you don't have to rely on anyone to get it done for you, is a good way to get past that."
Tate also said that her mother's music choices are what helped her expand her musical taste.
"My mom has always exposed me to a lot of different music. When I'd come up to New Jersey, I'd be listening to the old school like Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Marvin Gaye, those types of people," she explained in an interview with XXL Magazine.
The young artist has been taking the world by storm with her empowering and catching song "I Am" while trying to carve a space for herself in the music industry. Yung Baby Tate is currently signed to Issa Rae's label Raedio Music.
It will be exciting to watch Tate's journey on Season 10 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.
Catch new episodes of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.