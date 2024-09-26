Home > Entertainment > Music Yungeen Ace Is Still Alive in Spite of a Viral Photo You Might Have Seen Yungeen Ace has been shot twice, but he is still very much alive. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 26 2024, 11:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yungeenace

Death hoaxes are an increasingly common part of life online. Typically, those hoaxes suggest that someone famous or well-known has died, and then use that rumor for clout or attention. Rapper Yungeen Ace, whose given name is Keyanta Tyrone Bullard, is the latest victim of this trend, and many now want to know how rumors of his death got started.

The rapper has already confirmed that he is thankfully alive and well, in spite of what you may have seen online. Here's what we know about the rumors around his death.

What was the Yungeen Ace death hoax?

The rumors about Yungeen Ace's demise began swirling after a picture of a man lying on the street bleeding was posted on X (formerly Twitter). The person who posted the image claimed that it was Yungeen Ace, which led to widespread hashtags and posts about his demise. Although many thought that the image was real, Yungeen Ace quickly debunked the rumor by promoting his latest release on his Instagram Stories.

Although it's unclear whether the rapper even knew that rumors about him were spreading online, he managed to nip them in the bud without ever addressing them directly. The image that led to the spate of rumors actually came from a 2018 shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., where three young men were fatally shot. That previous incident was the first time that Yungeen Ace was shot, but he did not succumb to his injuries.

At the time, the rapper was celebrating his friend's 18th birthday at a steakhouse and was traveling in a silver Chevrolet Malibu when the shooting occurred. All of the other occupants of the car died in the shooting, including Ace's brother, and he was left in critical condition. After he was discharged from the hospital due to lack of medical insurance, he was arrested for violating his parole. Given that he has been shot in the past, it's easy to see how this hoax could have happened.

Yungeen Ace has been active for close to a decade.

Since first arriving on the hip-hop scene in 2016, Yungeen Ace has released a steady stream of albums, singles, and mixtapes, several of which have found mainstream success. He's best known for the 2019 single "Opps," which was certified gold, and for the 2021 single "Who I Smoke."

In addition to the 2018 shooting that was the basis for his death hoax, Yungeen Ace was also shot again in 2019, this time in Georgia. According to his lawyer, he and his friends were chased across a motel parking lot at 3:30 in the morning, and one of his friends was killed and another was injured.