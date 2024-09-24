Home > Entertainment > Music Yo Gotti's Brother Big Jook Was Also in Music and Was Murdered in Memphis in 2024 Big Jook was shot and killed in Memphis at the beginning of 2024. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 24 2024, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigjookcmg

During the 2024 trial over the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph in 2021, Shelby County prosecutors suggested that Anthony "Big Jook" Mims had a role in the rapper's death. The revelation came during the trial of Justin Johnson for his role in the rapper's death and led many to wonder who Big Jook was and how connected he was to his brother, rapper Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims.

Article continues below advertisement

According to prosecutors, Big Jook offered the hit to Johnson in 2021 in exchange for a signing with Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group (CMG) record label. Johnson's attorneys denied that he was involved, but the opening statement left many wondering who Big Jook was and what happened to him.

Article continues below advertisement

Who was Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook?

Big Jook was Yo Gotti's older brother, and he was involved in CMG. It does not seem like he had any official title with the group, but he was apparently involved in scouting talent, managing certain artists, and promoting their music. He was often seen at events for the group, and seems to have been intimately involved in the label's operations. Although he was not super musical himself, it seems like he and his brother remained close as Yo Gotti found more and more success.

In 2024, though, Big Jook was shot and killed. The shooting happened in January, and when officers responded, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds Big Jook was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the second male victim was in stable condition. The shooting took place outside Perignon's Restaurant and Event Center, and Big Jook was apparently in his car following a funeral for a relative.

Article continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made in connection with his death, and his final Instagram post suggests that he may sensed something coming. “They don’t want to face you they wanna snake you. Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times," he wrote in the post, which was pushed live just a day before his death. We don't know much more about who may have killed him.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Jook was accused of playing a role in Young Dolph's death.

In Johnson's trial, Big Jook was invoked as someone that he collaborated with to kill Young Dolph. Cornelius Smith, who is also on trial for conspiracy and murder charges related to Young Dolph's death, said that surveillance footage showed he and Johnson together at the scene of the rapper's murder. Smith also testified that he and Johnson were promised $40,000 each for carrying out the hit but that he was only paid a total of $800.