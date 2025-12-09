Zac Brown Band Slammed for "Satanic" and "Demonic" Imagery During Sphere Concert Demonic-looking images shocked fans, prompting them to take to social media to warn others away. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 9 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @1raisedright

One of the biggest venues in the world these days is the Sphere in Las Vegas. The massive venue combines technological marvels with an extraordinarily engineered space to create an immersive, jaw-dropping experience for those who attend performances at the unique, round venue.

Zac Brown Band is now under fire after they were caught up in a controversy following a performance at the Sphere. The performance, which featured the band's newest music, was filled with dark imagery that many have called "Satanic" and "demonic." Here's what we know about the controversy, and why people are so upset over it.

Zac Brown Band caught up in controversy after "Satanic" Sphere show allegations.

Zac Brown and the band are known for their soulful music and country vibe. The band has sold out concerts for well over a decade, releasing hit songs such as "Chicken Fried," "No Hurry", "Colder Weather," "Knee Deep," and more. So, when audiences showed up to the Sphere to attend a Zac Brown concert, they expected the usual. What they got was anything but.

The concert, which included the band's newest songs and some throwbacks, included dark imagery, fire, and a looming demonic-like figure, which prompted an outcry. On social media, fans immediately blasted the band, with many Christian content creators warning people away from their concert and music.

On TikTok, one user wrote, "Fellow Christians, be careful what you let your eyes see and ears hear." However, there seems to be a reasonable explanation for why the particular imagery was chosen, and it's heartbreaking.

Did the Zac Brown Band intentionally use demonic imagery?

According to those who attended the concert, Zac explained the imagery at the start of the concert. They say that he explained the imagery was meant to portray the abuse he experienced at the hands of his mother. One TikTok user says that the imagery was intended to provoke fear and uncomfortable feelings. They added that the dark images and feelings of a hellish experience were meant to invoke what he felt during that time in his life.

Later in the concert, the images turned more "normal," meant to signify that he no longer felt trapped in that dark and difficult time in his life.

The imagery that people are upset over included a large, looming figure that appeared to be Satanic, a little boy entering a fire-ringed door, and other dark, "demonic" images that contrasted with the music to paint an emotional picture.

On social media, some fans are content with the explanation and understand the story the band was trying to tell. However, many of the more core country followers are still upset, some saying that the intention doesn't matter if the images are dark enough. Among those, some have pledged to never support the band again. Yet, as Whiskey Riff pointed out, some of the story appears to show a stylized Satan being defeated by Saint Michael, the Archangel.