The Feud Between Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock Goes Beyond Their Musical Talent The rivalry between the two artists has taken a couple of unpredictable twists and turns.

The music industry has established plenty of wonderful partnerships over the years. Michael Jackson sang with Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter performed with Taylor Swift, and fans of multiple artists came together to celebrate all of the talent involved in these appearances. However, the industry has also witnessed intense rivalries over the years. Some artists can't get along, and they let everyone know how they can't stand each other.

That is what happened between Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock. The country singers built their trajectories on their own, conquering the music charts while setting up successful concerts. However, they got involved in a heated rivalry with each other. How did the feud between Zach and Gavin begin? Here's what we know about the conflict that stole the spotlight in the world of country music.

How did the feud between Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock begin?

According to Far Out Magazine, the rivalry between Zach and Gavin began when Zach, the "Heading South" performer, reportedly left a negative TikTok comment under a fan's request for an autograph. The music fan had supposedly waited in the rain for Zach to come out, only to be met with a negative attitude from the singer. Gavin told the Nashville Now podcast that he felt that Zach "showed his true colors" with the comment.

In the deleted TikTok comment, Zach said to the fan: "You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. GOMD.” Gavin refused to stay quiet regarding the treatment Zach gave to his fan. The incident caused tensions to rise between the two singers. The rivalry grew in popularity in the media due to the fact that both performers have a respectable status within the country genre.

The rivalry between Zach and Gavin evolved over time.

The situation centered around the fan's request for an autograph didn't mark the end of the rivalry between Zach and Gavin. OutKick reported that Zach jumped over a fence to get his hands on Gavin during the Born & Raised Fest that was held in Pryor, OK. The stunt could have been fatal for Zach when taking into account how there was barbed wire placed on top of the fence. The singer put his body on the line in order to take his conflict with Gavin to the next level.

Just when the two singers were set to start punching each other, they were separated by the crowd and the security elements that were located near the altercation. The incident became viral on social media. Gavin and Zach weren't harmed during the confrontation, but it was evident that the conflict between the two had escalated by a considerable margin since it began.