Dedicated Zach Bryan Fans Know About His Political Views and He Isn't Afraid to Remind Them "The fading of the red, white, and blue," he wrote on Instagram. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 7 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zachlanebryan

Those who don't often listen to country music might automatically assume that country music artists side with the more far-right politics in the United States. And, although Zach Bryan has said before that he would prefer not to be put in the country box, that's what he became famous for after getting discovered on YouTube. Now, fans want to know about Zach Bryan's politics and what he has or hasn't said about different political parties.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out, over the course of his music career, Zach has been pretty open about politics and even his own political leanings. And when he shared a clip on Instagram from his song "Bad News," with lyrics about ICE and the caption, "The fading of the red, white, and blue," some fans saw this as his complete opposition to any political party that supports ICE raids.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans know all about Zach Bryan's politics.

If you've followed Zach's career from the beginning, you probably know a bit about where he stands on politics. He has never said he is a Democrat or a Republican. And no, he hasn't claimed to be a liberal with far-left beliefs regarding the U.S. government and the country as a whole. But, in 2022, he told The New York Times where he falls on the political spectrum.

Zach told the outlet that he is a "total libertarian." He also said that, at the time, he urged fans not to come to his shows and chant or shout any anti-Joe Biden rhetoric. However, he added, he realized at the time that many would do it anyway. According to Libertarianism.org, a libertarian is someone who believes there should be freedom for individuals to make their own choices regarding their lives, their bodies, and general liberty.

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear if Zach's political views are something he has always had or if they shifted in some way as he grew older. "You see all these eyes and you're like, 'Y'all don't know me anymore, man. I've grown. I'm reborn,'" Zach said at the time, in regards to fans in the audience watching him perform.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Zach Bryan in the military?

Per People, Zach was in the military for eight years, beginning when he enlisted at 17. For him, it was a family tradition since his parents had also served in the Navy, and his uncles and grandparents had also served before him. In 2021, Zach posted on Instagram that he had been officially honorably discharged. At that point, he was ready to pursue a music career full-time.

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Bryan's anti-ICE song has had strong reactions.

Zach's song "Bad News" quickly went viral when he shared a post about it on Instagram. Being considered an anti-ICE song, it has lyrics like "ICE is gonna come, bust down your door/Try to build a house no one builds no more." He also mentions in the song, as in the caption he wrote when he posted the song clip, "The fading of the red, white and blue."