Zaila Avant-Garde's Parents Played an Important Role in Her Spelling Career

Zaila seems to be as content as any 14-year-old who just won an international title and $50,000 could be. She explained to Good Morning America: "To finally have it, like the best possible outcome, it was really good."

Zaila also recognized the historical significance of her win, saying further that, "I’m hoping that in a few years I’ll see a whole lot more African American females, and males too, doing well in the Scripps Spelling Bee," calling the contest a "gate-opener to being interested in education."