Who Is 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Jamal Sims Dating Now? He and His Hubby Broke up in 2019

One of the most sought-after choreographers out there, Jamal Sims worked on movies like Vanilla Sky and Step Up before joining the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race . His professional achievements are well-documented, but what's there to know about his personal life? Does he have a husband?

Jamal Sims and his now ex-husband, Octavius Terry, parted ways in 2019.

A mightily talented creative, Jamal's long list of collaborators include Usher, Diana King, Madonna, and Miley Cyrus. He also worked on movies like the 2011 Footloose reboot and Jack and Jill. It's understood that he was first introduced to Octavius Terry, a fashion designer and the founder of the menswear brand, Groom Official, in the early 2000s. They got married at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in 2014. But when did they break up and why?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Jamal and Octavius stayed together for more than a decade, frequently treating fans to selfies and swoon-worthy snapshots capturing their latest adventures. They also shared a handful of jaw-droppingly fierce outfit-of-the-day-style photographs during their time together. But, heartbreakingly for fans, Jamal and Octavius announced their split in December 2019.

"We would like to thank each and everyone who has followed myself and @jamizzi transparent journey over the past 13 years as a couple, and as we solidified our union in marriage in front of 30 million at the 2014 Grammys," Octavius wrote on Instagram on Dec. 18, 2019. "Again in our transparent nature, we both would now like to take this time to announce a new chapter of our lives, as it is with mixed emotions that we have both decided to amicably have a conscious uncoupling."