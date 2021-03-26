People Aren't Too Happy With RuPaul's Jokes About Having a Colostomy Bag

It was about having a colostomy bag, and now fans are wondering whether RuPaul actually has a colostomy bag or whether he was just telling a joke seemingly at the expense of those who do use one.

Jokes can affect different people in different ways. Sometimes, a joke can be funny to one person but offend another. RuPaul recently told such a joke.

If RuPaul does indeed have a colostomy bag, then a lot of angry people on the internet might owe him an apology.

RuPaul's Drag Race is a bonafide success for VH1 with a whopping 13 seasons on the air, and it doesn't look like there's any sign of the show slowing down.

There have been some controversial comments from RuPaul that have upset Drag Race viewers over the years. Recently, he quipped that he needed to "watch out for my colostomy bag." Many fans took to social media and wrote blog posts about the "insensitive" nature of the joke, stating that it unfairly targets those with disabilities and makes light of people who have to live with an illness that necessitates being outfitted with such a device.

But it also led some to think that RuPaul does indeed wear one. However, there isn't much information online to indicate whether or not he actually wears a colostomy bag. One Redditor, Regular-Fennel-1453 wrote, "RuPaul does have one. In Season 1 of Drag Race, she excused herself because it burst and she needed to go to the bathroom. Also, she mentioned it on Season 4 of Untucked while being tucked into her seat on the judges' panel."

But if RuPaul does indeed have one, he hasn't explicitly talked about it...unless the "jokes" that he is saying on the show are actual references to the fact that he does rock a colostomy bag. If you don't know what a colostomy bag is, it's a medical device that helps individuals who have difficulty naturally passing fecal matter.

Medical News Today defines it: "A colostomy bag is a plastic bag that collects fecal matter from the digestive tract through an opening in the abdominal wall called a stoma. Doctors attach a bag to the stoma following a colostomy operation." The outlet goes on to write, "A person often needs a colostomy due to injury, disease, or another issue with the lower bowels. In some cases, the colostomy is temporary. In other situations, such as the removal of the colon due to colon cancer, the colostomy may be permanent."

Tamisha Iman, a Drag Race competitor, revealed that she has colon cancer and was wearing an ostomy bag during the show following surgery. Tamisha went on to say that even though her illness may have inhibited her from competing at her best, she decided to go through with the process of being on the show regardless.

