Source: YouTube

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the New Mythical Pokémon, Zarude

By

The creators of Pokémon have been hinting for weeks that there would be a new mythical Pokémon added to Pokemon: Sword and Pokemon: Shield, and finally the new addition has been revealed.

Zarude is the new mythical Pokémon added to your Pokedex. Don't get too excited, though, because this Pokemon is going to be just as rare as Mew and Mewtwo themselves.

This demon monkey has been creating hype for weeks, and now that it's been revealed, Pokémon trainers are itching to get their hands Pokeballs on this new creature.

The creators of Pokémon just revealed the details for the new character coming to the game. Here's everything you need to know about the addition to the Pokémon universe, including Zarude's origin story, release date, and how to catch it.