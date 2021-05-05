Zhe "Shelly" Wang and Bill Gates Have Worked Together for Many Years

Rumors bubbling on social media suggest that Bill's divorce from Melinda is opening the door for him and Shelly to become more than co-workers. Although this hasn't been corroborated whatsoever, it seems as though some are deciding to run with the rumor regardless. Internet chatter is also likely why Shelly's name has been recently circulating online.

Bill and Melinda's divorce after 27 years of marriage has come as a shock to most of the world, and now the attention is largely on how the pair will go about splitting up their massive fortune, as well as the direction of the organizations they co-founded.

Most reports suggest that the divorce is going well and that both parties are looking to resolve it as amicably as possible, but like the rumors about Bill and Shelly, nothing is confirmed just yet.