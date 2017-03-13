You Can Now Watch The 'Breaking Bad' Movie Online And It's Brilliant

When it comes to TV shows, it doesn't get much better than Breaking Bad. Seriously, I can't remember being so invested with a show at the height of its popularity years ago, or one that had such a wide fan base. Literally everyone I talked to was a fan of the misadventures of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

I don't know what it says about American society that one of the most popular TV shows of our time is about a man who couldn't afford cancer treatment and who had to turn to selling meth in order to pay for it. Even further, we kind of admired him for his industriousness, despite the fact that becomes a murderous drug dealer.

Of course, it goes without saying that even if you've never seen the show, you should go ahead and watch it. But hey, 62 episodes is a huge time commitment, a luxury that not all people have. So what do you do? How do you get yourself a taste of all the meth-slinging, New Mexico-action of Breaking Bad in a fraction of the time?

Why not watch this 127-minute version of the show, put together by master editors into one awesome movie instead?

It was originally uploaded onto Vimeo, and was promptly taken down, but versions are popping up online.

Masterfully edited together by filmmakers Lucas Stoll and Gaylor Morestin, "Breaking Bad - The Movie" is editing at its finest.

The self-admitted fans of the series spent years cutting all 62 episodes of the series together to craft the story of Walter White's struggle while keeping the main plot points of the series in tact.

"It's not only a fan-film, hitting the highlights of [the] show in a home-made homage, but rather a re-imagining of the underlying concept itself, lending itself to full feature-length treatment. An alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes," they said in a statement.