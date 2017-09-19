Emilia Clarke Dyed Her Hair Blonde And Now She Looks Like Daenerys Even Without A Wig

A lot of times, it is hard to really separate an actor or actress from the role for which they are best known. This can be hard to do even when — in real life — they look completely different than their characters look on the small screen, and we find that it is particularly challenging when the character is on a show with as loyal of a following as Game of Thrones. To that point, we'll safely assume that you probably know that, despite the platinum blonde Khaleesi she plays on Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke is actually a raven-haired brunette. And while she looks absolutely stunning either way, it was a little easier to differentiate between the real actress and her Mother of Dragons counterpart thanks to the dark hair.

Orrrrange you going to ask me what's got me so happy?! #theabilitytomakethatpunifyoureallywannaknow... #totallyjuicedyapeelme? #exsqueezemewhileidropthemic😎🤓 A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:29am PDT

But it turns out all good things come to an end sometimes because — as it happens, I should say, she was a raven-haired brunette. In advance of filming season 8 of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke dyed her hair Targaryen blonde. I think this means that she's the mother of dragons all the time now? At the very least, we hope that's what this means.

"Mother of dragons meet Emilia," Clarke wrote in the Instagram caption. "Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know." Fans of Clarke and Daenerys are freaking out — they love that she is one step closer to being the Mother of Dragons IRL.

EMILIA CLARKE DYED HER HAIR LIKE DAENERYS

I'M SHOOK pic.twitter.com/VNaPi9KovX — carm (@ehicarm) September 19, 2017

If nothing else, it's a pretty big move to make in advance of a season in which a lot of people are predicting your character's tragic demise. But hopefully the big change isn't indicative of any possible spoilers that we may not be into.

When Emilia Clarke dyes her hair Khaleesi-blonde & posts it on Instagram



Me: pic.twitter.com/0goHt6EwnG — candyce adkins (@CandyceLA) September 19, 2017