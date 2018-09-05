'Cable Girls' Stars Confirm There Will Be a Season 4 on Netflix!

Shortly after the premiere of Season 3 of Cable Girls' the stars of the Netflix original Spanish show confirmed that there will be a Season 4.

The streaming platform has yet to announce a release date for the fourth season, but Blanca Suarez and her "chicas" Maggie Civantos, Nadia de Santiago, Ana Fernández, and Ana Polvorosa, got together to film a video to announce the exciting news.

Talking to each other on the phone, the ladies are just as excited as we are about the Season 4 renewal. "Are you serious? So quickly?" Blanca asked before Nadia adds, "Super serious. There's a fourth season!" Maggie is all of us as she laughs for joy. And they officially started filming this January. Blanca (aka Lidia) shared a photo of the Cable Girls on set on Instagram, writing, "4 s e a s o n. Working on it... Pero sssshhhhh #NoSpoilers."

So, when is the release date? With a usual eight to nine month span between season premieres, viewers should expect to stream Cable Girls Season 4 from their devices sometime in mid-2019. While we wait for Netflix to share the official details, here is everything that went down in third season, or as Lidia would say, la tercera temporada. WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD.

Season 3 recap: The third season starts off six months after Lidia's tragic fall and luckily, she and her daughter Eva survive. The series picks up on Lidia's wedding day with Carlos (Martiño Rivas), and it seems like she is finally going to get her happily ever after — until a fire destroys the church before they can say their vows and their daughter disappears.

While everyone is convinced Eva died in the fire, Lidia (real name: Alba) is sure her daughter is alive and turns to her girls and ex Francisco (played by Yon González) for help finding her. Meanwhile, the fire also causes Ángeles (Maggie Civantos), who returned to see her best friend get married, to get arrested for the murder of her husband by Inspector Cuevas, who has a plan for keeping her out of jail.

Back to Lidia, she is consumed by her quest to prove that her mother-in-law Doña Carmen is the one to blame for her daughter's kidnapping, even if Carlos is sure his mom is innocent. It eventually leads Lidia to a convent, where it turns out, Doña Carmen was temporarily hiding her granddaughter and her daughter, Elisa, who was also presumed dead in the fire.

Along the way, Lidia's co-workers have drama of their own to deal with. Marga (Nadia de Santiago) meets her brother-in-law Julio, who looks just like her husband Pablo — which causes more than one problem — and Carlota (Ana Fernández) is attacked for speaking out about women's rights in 1920s Spain. Plus, Ángeles is in over her head when it comes to Inspector Cuevas undercover mission to catch notorious smuggler Pedro Guzman (newcomer Lucho Fernández).

It all ends with Lidia, Carlos, and the cable girls being held hostage in the telephone company (where they all got their start) as revolutionaries try to convince the king to abdicate. It is there that Doña Carmen's plot to take Eva away from Lidia comes to light — and Lidia finds out where her daughter is being hidden.

Enter Francisco again, to help Lidia get her daughter back from Doña Carmen's assistant, who is about to board a plane and leave the country. Lidia is able to get there in time, but the series ends with Francisco being shot to protect his childhood sweetheart. Now, all that's left to know is will Francisco survive and will Doña Carmen finally get the ending she deserves?

Cable Girls Season 2 recap:

The second season of Cable Girls kicks off on New Year's Eve 1928 — and Alba Lidia whose identity was mistakenly revealed at the end of Season 1 — is still caught in a love triangle with Francisco, her childhood sweetheart and Carlos, her former fiancé. Oh, and they all happen to work at the national telephone company.

However, Lidia's relationship troubles quickly take a backseat when her and her girl squad — Marga, Carlota, and Ángeles — are forced to work together to cover up the murder of Ángeles' abusive husband, Mario. After getting rid of the body, Lidia attempts to reconcile with Carlos — who is more focused on revenge and getting her plans for installing telephone booths in the city center.

Which leads Lidia back to her former flame, Francisco, to ask for help ruining Carlos' scheme — even if she is still in love with him. Did we mention Carlos and Francisco were BFFs? Back to the murder, one Inspector Cuevas is sent in to investigate Mario's disappearance and soon the cable girls are working to shift the blame onto their former co-worker (and Mario's ex-mistress), Carolina.

However, Lidia is not the only one whose life is slowly unraveling. Carlota discovers her secret girlfriend (and boss) Sara's secret and helps her check into a clinic that promises to help transgender men and women — only to find out the doctor is only trying to "cure" his patients. And Marga is stuck in a love triangle of her own, with her fiancé Pablo and his ex Marisol, who is clearly in denial that she was dumped.

To make matters worse for the chicas, police soon find a eyewitness who can place Lidia at the location where Mario's body was discovered, which prompts Ángeles to get extra close to Inspector Cuevas (if you know what we mean).

And if all that drama is not enough, Lidia decides she is actually in love with Francisco again — only to find out she is pregnant with Carlos' child. This does not sit well with Carlos' mom, Doña Carmen — who soon bribes her to get an abortion. What Doña Carmen doesn't know is that Lidia plans to use the money to pay off the eyewitness to save herself and the cable girls. Easy, right? Wrong.

Inspector Cuevas discovers the plot, gives Ángeles a head start on getting out of Madrid before she is arrested, and the finale ends with a pregnant Lidia (who is now back in love with Carlos, FYI) being chased off a hospital ledge to avoid the abortion she never wanted.

Don't forget to download the theme song! Since Cable Girls withdrawals will be inevitable by the end of the weekend, we recommend adding "Salt" by B. Miles to your playlist to help with that end-of-a-show mood. The entire soundtrack wouldn't hurt either. Fun fact: Spanish series love featuring English songs, so there is no language barrier there for non-Spanish speaking viewers.