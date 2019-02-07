Here's Your Invite to 11 Luxe Celeb Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties

Whether it's their first or third time tying the knot, few celebrities can resist the social media gold that is throwing a bachelor or bachelorette party. While, yes, some of those shindigs rely on the classic trip to Vegas, there's also luxury suites, $3000 dinners, and...Cirque du Soleil? Below, some of the more memorable celebrity stag (or hen) parties.

1. Nick Jonas

Source: Instagram/@nickjonas

Here’s what we know about Nick Jonas’ bachelor party: there were green scooters by Limebike, vodka by Elit, and lots of sponsored posts. "Bachelor party weekend is officially underway people @elit_vodka #distinguishedbytaste #lightupthenight #topshelfspirits #makeitelit," he wrote in one post, donning in a way-too-posed photo. Even the most fervent JoBros fan couldn’t help side-eyeing all the sponsored content. Knowing now how lavish and extensive their three-day wedding weekend was, I'm sure any money helps.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Source: Instagram/@priyankachopra

As far as I can tell, Priyanka didn’t try to get partnerships for her bachelorette party, instead focusing on friendships and show-stopping outfits. The actress took a bevy of gal pals — including sister Parineeti Chopra and soon to be sister-in-law Sophie Turner — to Amsterdam for an unforgettable weekend. Priyanka shined in a white, feathered minidress and cape while her squad wore bright red. And after all the boat rides and happy hangovers ? The whole gang got cozy in striped pink pajamas for a grown-up slumber party.

1. George Clooney

Source: Getty Images

Leave it to Clooney to keep it classy. Ten hours before his wedding day, the silver fox sailed a handful of close friends to Venice’s Da Ivo Ristorante. A beloved regular, George only had to give a quick phone call warning before showing up with his bachelor party. That was still enough time to put together a smashing banquet: among the menu items were “crab-stuffed zucchini flowers and fresh figs with baby shrimp for starters, and tortellini with black truffle and risotto with porcini, chiodini and inferli mushrooms” for entrees. The also enjoyed vintage red wine and tequila. The meal was said to have cost well over $3000 , but for George? On the house. “He didn’t pay for his night, I didn’t want him to,” said manager friend Giovanni Fracassi. George expressed his thanks by signing an empty wine bottle with, "Grazie, thanks for another perfect night. George Clooney."

1. Kate Upton

Source: instagram/@kateupton

Kate Upton held an Eloise-approved bachelorette party at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Instead of looking haggard after an overload of dancing and tequila shots, Kate opted for champagne and robes in the Guerlain Spa. “No better place to relax and rejuvenate and celebrate” she captioned one photo of her gang in Instagram-approved bride squad attire.

1. Russell Brand

Source: Getty Images

Described as ‘the most sober stag party in the history of nightclubs,’ it’s no shock that Russell Brand was bright-eyed after his bachelor (sorry, stag) party in 2010. Then again, it is Russell Brand, so still a good, aggressively British time was had. Russell bused around close friends (including Oasis’ Noel Gallagher) to watch a rousing game of football (soccer) before feasting at the York and Albany gastropub. They then stopped by Peter Stringfellow’s Angels table dancing club, which like... you can imagine how that went.

1. Katy Perry

Source: Getty Images

Katy Perry’s bachelorette party was, mmm, a little different. The “Waking Up in Vegas” singer took an entourage of 25 INCLUDING RIHANNA to, you know, Vegas. Wearing a white bikini with a veil on the butt, Katy and her girl-gang hung out in the VIP cabana of the Hard Rock Hotel Beach Club , lightly boozing and snacking on finger foods. Later that night, they limoed to Cirque Du Soleil’s KA for some aerobatic entertainment before swinging by a VIP table at the XS nightclub. But there is something Katy shared in common with her ex-husband: they both closed down the evening with exotic dancers. Katy's last stop was the Sapphire strip club, where the female performers shook it down to a playlist of Katy’s songs. She even got a lap dance from one blonde stripper before disappearing into a private Skybox. Hmmm.

1. Adam Levine

Before the notorious modelizer settled down with Victoria’s Secret mainstay Behati Prinsloo, he took 50 of his closest friends to Las Vegas’ Hardwood Suite in the Palms Casino Resort. Yeah, this isn’t your dad’s lake house; according to People, the space includes an “indoor basketball court, professional locker room, dance floor, and, of course, 24-hour butler service. They dined at famed N9NE steakhouse for a gigantic sampler and top shelf tequila, and afterwords? The gang went gambling, of course.

1. Kim Kardashian

Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian

Her second one, not the very 2011 Las Vegas bach party she held before marrying Kris Humphries. Since she and Kanye West were tying the knot in France (well, really Florence, Italy, it was a whole thing) it made sense to have a bachelorette bash in Paris. Wearing a very 21st-century Marie-Antoinette minidress by Balmain, Kim Kardashian had a full “last supper” with her four sister and an army of female friends. According to US Weekly, they then clammed into a party van to see "a tour of the Trocadero and other sights in Paris” and finished the night was a private party in the Eiffel Tower.

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Source: Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney were just a couple friends who made the guest list for Gwyneth’s star-studded “hen weekend.” Hearsay is that Gwyneth spent three days soaking up the sun in Cabo, sandwiched in between plenty of spa time. Oh, and the crew was welcomed with tote bags of goodies upon arrival. “Each girl got a welcome bag when they arrived with white items including an initialed beach cover-up, white sandals and a personalized beach bag,” one Us Weekly insider shared. All Goop-approved I’m sure.

1. Prince William

Source: Getty Images

Before he and Kate Middleton settled into being perfectly proper royals, Prince William had one last wild rendezvous. The Duke of Cambridge was joined by 20 close friends in Hartland Abbey , a former monastery that dates back to the 12th century. Which... actually JK, still sounds pretty proper, especially when you consider the festivities that took place: shooting clay pigeons and drinking vintage port. Oh, royals.

1. Brad Pitt

Source: Getty Images