Netflix's 'Dating Around' Will Help You Feel Better About Being Single

If your Valentine's Day involves Netflix, your favorite Snuggie, and a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, we have the perfect show for you.

Dating Around is the latest reality series to premiere on the streaming platform — and it will make you feel (a little bit) better about being single in 2019. The show revolves around a group of relationship seekers who must go on five blind dates before picking the one they want to see again. Think The Bachelor mixed with speed dating.

The dates are edited to look like one long dinner — so you won't be seeing five individual dates on each episode — which serves as another poignant reminder that dating is hard, and making fresh conversation is no easy task.

So, where is the cast of Dating Around today? After binge-watching this six-episode love fest, you are going to want to catch up with the contestants and find out who (if any) of the couples are still together. Luckily, we got you covered. First, the guys.

Luke Hawksworth Luckily for Luke's date, he is not a serial killer. Luke is a real estate broker in NYC, who is just looking for love. "I definitely want a family," he says on the show, "and create a life with someone else." You can follow him on Instagram here.

Robert Bam Nieves The Syracuse Football alum is based in NYC — and was genuinely excited about appearing on the dating series. "Stepped outside of my comfort zone and enjoyed every bit of it," he wrote on Instagram. Robert still appears to be single, with his Instagram dedicated to gym selfies and travel photos. Now might be a good time to slide into Bam's DMs...



Hanna If you watched the Dating Around trailer, you probably noticed Hanna's very Dalí-inspired mustache. However, it doesn't look like he hit it off with his date. "I was getting the feeling that you weren't that into me," he bluntly tells his date.

Today, the musician is busy promoting his music — he just released a EP with his songwriting partner Franzen — as well as his appearance on the show. "Let’s see what other facial expressions come into view," he teased on Instagram ahead of the premiere.

Adrian Read The guitarist, Zumba instructor, and nutritionist is clearly a man of many talents — but is he a good dater? Whatever the case, he has an amazing head of hair. You can follow him on Instagram here.

Peter Perry Lam According to his Instagram bio, Peter is a gay Asian singer — who just happens to be super photogenic. "I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be featured on #DatingAround," he wrote of his first blind date experience. "This was such a fun experience and I can’t wait to see what happens! 😉" Does that winky face emoji mean Peter gets lucky? Now, the ladies.

Ashley Taylor Also embarking on her first blind date, Ashley seems to hit it off with her date. The media sales executive seems to be off the market, but it's unclear if she is officially in a relationship with her Dating Around date. "Happy Holidays from my girlfriend and I who isn’t pictured bc she’s not in the picture," she captioned a recent photo on Instagram.

Gurki Basra Gurki seemingly experienced a "culture clash" on her episode of Dating Around — and the Indian beauty opened up about the experience on Instagram. "Yes these are 100 percent REAL people going on 100 percent REAL blind dates," she wrote. "Had a blast on set. To say I've learned so much about culture, religion, race, sexuality, and socioeconomics..... is an UNDERSTATEMENT. Everyone has a story." You can follow her on Instagram here.

Dianna Mitchy "So... when do we do this again?" the fluid lesbian social issues vlogger asked her date on the cab ride home. We'll have to tune in to see her response, but on Instagram, Dianna hinted she is still on the market.

"I’m a single lesbian with 🐢🐢. On the real tho, it’s hard being this hot and single. Too many tempting offers," she wrote. "Women are just so captivating! However Hashtag NOT trynna be boo’d up."