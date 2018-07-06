Woman Teams up With Domino's Worker to Get Back at the Hacker Who Stole Her Pizza

I'm a fiend for Halo Top Ice Cream, especially the chocolate peanut butter pint. My local supermarket's computer algorithm knows this and will constantly give me coupons and receipts every time I buy a pint.

They know I'm going to come back for more and end up saving me some money every time I get some of that low-calorie deliciousness. I'm not an extreme couponer or anything like that, but getting those $1 or coveted $2 off coupons makes me feel like I have a little reward program, and I get a little bummed out every time I lose a coupon or accidentally throw it away.

And I get it, Halo Top might not be everyone's cup of tea, and it's been meme'd into infinity...

A post shared by World's Strongest Meme (@worldsstrongestmeme) on Jun 27, 2018 at 6:48am PDT

...but I still like it and the little rewards program I set up for buying it. JUST LET ME HAVE THAT, GUYS.

And as bummed out as I am when I lose a coupon, I'd be even more livid if I found out that someone managed to steal my ice cream coupons and use them for themselves. Because I'm the one who originally paid for the Halo Top, dagnammit, why the heck should they reap the benefits of my spending, right?!

Which is why I audibly gasped when Twitter user @gracearnprie discovered her Domino's account had been hacked and someone did the unthinkable:

today I got an email confirming a domino's order I didn't make bc someone HACKED my account to use my points to get a free pizza so I called the store and the guy literally took it out of the oven, threw it away, and told me he'd tell whoever came for it to fuck off — Grace (@gracearnprie) July 4, 2018

They used her points to get a free pizza. Her free pizza. The nerve. The gall.

Devastated, Grace contacted her local Domino's to let them know of the scoundrel's scheme and they were not having it. The employee promised to throw the pizza away and get in the crook's face to let them know what a scumbag they were for hacking into someone's account.

Not everyone believed Grace, initially.

But she had the proof.

The Domino's confirmation email.

And the call to the shop.

Some people still doubted her and noticed a time "discrepancy" in her story.

Order was placed at 7:15 & your call was at 4:16 tho 🤔 — Aurora Zeason (@auroraannez) July 4, 2018

And it gently had to be explained to them.

it’s the timezone difference between florida-arizona, she actually made the call a minute after the order was placed — emma stoned (@emmabrggs) July 4, 2018

Why would someone from Arizona order a pizza from a Florida pizza shop — Johnny PageViews (@johnrbrubaker) July 4, 2018

the hacker is in florida, screenshot was taken in arizona — emma stoned (@emmabrggs) July 4, 2018

Some people were more concerned with the fact that a perfectly good pizza went to waste.

Ok but that’s a waste of pizza??? — Mat George (@Matchu_chutrain) July 4, 2018

Grace's response pretty sums up everyone else's feelings on the matter who have ever had anything stolen from them.

And there were more than a few individuals who were concerned with the fact that Grace's private details were available to the "hacker."

😂 I’d be more worried someone could that easily hack an account & steal ur data forget the points, ur name and address plus payment details are prob more valuable 🤷🏻‍♀️ #justsaying — Sara (@SaraDatez) July 4, 2018

Thankfully Grace kept most of her private details out of her account.

I had this same thought but luckily I never saved my address in my profile :’) — Grace (@gracearnprie) July 4, 2018

Her tweet blew up so much that Domino's PR team contacted her. Here's hoping she gets some extra points and/or swag for her woes.

We take matters like this seriously, Grace. Can you please DM us your email and phone# so I can further assist you? *CR https://t.co/Cf8BiToVpb — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) July 4, 2018

People immediately began worrying that the employee who vowed to tell the thief off would be in trouble.

Don’t you dare hurt that employee — Jai (@jairus_james) July 4, 2018

As for Grace, the entire experience left her feeling some kinda of way.

i’m still shook — Grace (@gracearnprie) July 4, 2018