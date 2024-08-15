Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “That’s Not Gonna Work” — Mom Shows Insanely Long School Drop-off Line and How She Avoids It "Do y’all not have school buses?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 15 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @evaporated

One mom left TikTokers stunned after she showed what is easily over 100 cars backing up a highway. The vehicles are filled with parents and their children as they wait to approach the school drop-off point. Evaporated (@evaporated9) is being applauded for her little hack on how to bypass wasting time and sitting in traffic at the end of her clip.

The video shows a easily 100 cars in the school drop-off line.

"More than 100 cars deep 15 minutes before classes start!" a text overlay in Evaporated's video reads as she drives past a long line of cars all waiting to drop kids off at school. "So this is the middle school line on the first day of school," she narrates in the video, showing how many cars are lined up on the highway to drop kids off for a day of learning.

The TikToker continues, "And, we are 16 minutes out from school starting." In other words — if you're just getting on the line to drop your kids off, then it doesn't look good.

@evaporated9 I dropped them off to walk the last little bit in the neighborhood next to the school right in front of signs that say 'no school drop off or pick up' cuz I ain't playin'. These kids gonna walk to school tomorrow. 😵‍💫 #killianmiddleschool #firstdayofschool #schooldropoffline #schooldropoffsbelike #traffic #schoolzone @Joey Foo ♬ original sound - evaporated Source: TikTok | @evaported9

"We haven't even reached the ... we haven't even reached the school zone yet!" she exclaims as she continues to drive past the parade of vehicles. "Now we're in the school zone," she states, still a ways out from where cars need to turn in to drop off their kids.

"My God we're still not at the turn-in yet," she states. There are even more cars waiting in line, she acknowledges, before passing the turning point for cars to approach the school — they're just on the other side of the road.

The line of cars never ended, but this mom found a better way.

So what's a parent to do? Should they sacrifice an extra 30 minutes or so of waiting in the morning just so they can drop their kids off like a chauffeur at the front of the school? Evaporated has a little trick that she shares with her audience.

Source: TikTok | @evaported9

She, instead, opts to turn into a street a couple of blocks ahead. "But I'm gonna cheat. We're gonna go into this neighborhood," she states as the video closes out.

In a caption for the video, she explains that there's no way in heck she's going to wait in a line that long just to drop her kids off at school in the morning: "I dropped them off to walk the last little bit in the neighborhood next to the school right in front of signs that say 'no school drop off or pick up' cuz I ain't playin'. These kids gonna walk to school tomorrow."

TikTokers were just as shocked as Evaporated was at the long line of cars.

One person expressed how they were stunned so many parents were seemingly willing to ride or die for their kids by staying in line and driving them to the pick-up and drop-off point.

Source: TikTok | @evaported9

They penned: "My dad would have kicked me out of the truck three miles back and told me to have a good day as he drove away." Others wondered what happened to mass transportation options like a school bus. "No walking? No buses? What the heck?!?" one wrote. Another said: "What happened to school buses?"

Someone else wanted to know just who in the heck has time to do this for their kids. "Everyone is a stay-at-home parent?" they wondered. Evaporated specified in a response to the other TikTokers that they, indeed, were not a stay-at-home mom.

Others said that the situation looked so grim that it made them thankful for their own pick-up/drop-off situation: "I’ll never complain about our school drop off ever again." While another remarked that this is clearly not going to be a viable transportation solution for students and their folks: "That clearly isn't gonna work out."

Source: TikTok | @evaported9

One TikToker said that despite living in an area notorious for its high levels of automobile traffic, they've never seen a school drop-off situation look as bad as it did in Evaported's video: "I live in Los Angeles and have never seen anything close to that for school drop off. That is wild!"

Another mom in the comments section said that they employ the same exact "cheat" whenever they're picking up and dropping off their kids: "Yep. Drop off some side or back street and they become walkers! Same with pick-up. They walk to me a block away behind the school."

Source: TikTok | @evaported9