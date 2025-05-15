TikTok’s Latest Absurd Matchup: 100 U.S. Women vs. 100 British Women "We don't need no heavy hitters for ya'll." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 15 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@indigomac

One of the more entertaining debates to come out of TikTok is the 100 men vs. 1 gorilla showdown, where people passionately argued over who would come out on top. That debate gave way to an even more absurd matchup: 100 U.S. women vs. 100 British women. The internet has turned it into quite an entertaining conversation.

Some folks are convinced American women would undoubtedly take the win, while others say British women would claim victory. With both sides making their case, we rounded up a few points people are using to support their thinking, and honestly, some of them are pretty hilarious.

TikTok is making some wild points in the 100 U.S. women vs. 100 British women matchup.

The 100 U.S. women vs. 100 British women TikTok trend emerged as a spinoff of the viral 100 men vs. 1 gorilla debate, and the arguments are just as wild. As the phrase suggests, it refers to 100 U.S. women going up against 100 British women (physically) to see who would win.

Based on the videos addressing the debate, it seems people are a little divided on the outcome. TikToker @funnybear47 says the 100 U.S. women would win hands down, and "we don’t even need our heavy hitters." She claims we could send women from Idaho instead of Chicago, because, in her words, they’re "pulling potatoes all day." She even joked that the U.S. could send Bhad Bhabie or Woah Vicky, and claimed that some British women are even admitting they'd be defeated.

@funnybear47 100 UK girls vs 100 American girls 😂😂😂😂🥔🥔🥔 pleaseeee #BlackTikTok Guys this video is for entertainment. We should all be considered heavy hitters 😭. I love yall ♬ original sound - Taneka Collins

@funnybear47’s video wasn’t just comical, it sparked some hilarious responses. One user said, "We just need 10 Cookie Monster pajama girls," while another added, "1 DMV worker from NY." And let’s be real, DMV workers don’t play. Gloria Perez might’ve said it best: "100 UK girls vs. 10 Waffle House late shift employees."

Doubling down on the idea that we don’t even need our toughest fighters, TikToker @Forget_mi commented, "25 Amish vs. 100 Brits." But on the flip side, there are some British women confidently saying they’d win.

This British woman suggests the women from Liverpool or Newcastle might just take the win.

TikToker @ayame.p hopped on to explain why she thinks the 100 British women would take the win, but only if they’re from Liverpool or Newcastle. She said she’d never “chat badly” to either (aka talk smack) because according to her, those girls don’t play. She even mentioned her uncle from Leeds who apparently "spun a couple jaws back in his day."

