What Was the Cause of Death for '1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy and Amy's Cousin, Katie Slaton? "She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 28 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET

When news breaks about 1000-lb. Sisters stars Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman, it's usually about their inter-family drama, or their dramatic weight loss. Unfortunately for the Slaton family, however, August 2025 came with some headline-making news of a different kind.

Their sister, Amanda Halterman, made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram that their cousin, Katie Slaton, had lost her life. Here's what we know about her cause of death as the family transitions to the difficult stage of mourning her passing.

Here's what we know about the cause of death of Katie Slaton, cousin to '1000-lb. Sisters' stars Tammy and Amy.

According to a GoFundMe created by the family, Katie has been sick for a long time. The donation page was first created in January of 2025, announcing that Katie was battling Stage IV cancer. On Jan. 25, 2025, the family thanked those who had donated, writing, "Your kindness and compassion mean the world to Katie and her family. Whether you’ve donated, shared the fundraiser, or sent words of encouragement, you are part of this incredible journey."

There was another update in March, showing her ongoing battle continued and costs mounted as she faced the cancer treatment. And on Aug. 25, 2025, Amanda took to Instagram to ask for urgent support for Katie, writing, "Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton. I am so thankful to be allowed to stand by your side." But, heartbreakingly, Amanda announced on Aug. 26, 2025, that Katie had lost her long and difficult battle.

She wrote, "It is with a completely crushed heart and spirit that I have to post this. My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday." Although Amanda did not expressly state Katie's cause of death, and it's unclear exactly what kind of cancer Katie was battling, it seems likely that it was either due to the cancer itself or a complication that arose from treatment.

Loved ones mourn Katie's passing, with fans offering their heartfelt condolences.

Amanda's message about the loss of their cousin continued, "She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the part and my best friend. "I know both our grandparents and friends was there to welcome you home. Please pray for my aunt uncle and cousins but mostly for the babies and for Natalie to be strong."

She concluded, "Please pray for everyone who loves her," and added, "Thank you all who has come out and supported her." And it was clear from the comments that those who supported her are still there to show love to her family. Amanda's comments filled with support as people shared their own stories and losses from cancer.