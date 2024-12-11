What Is Tammy's Secret on '1000-Lb. Sisters'? Fans Think They Have Worked It Out Tuned-in fans believe they have figured out the big secret that may prevent Tammy from her skin removal surgery. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 11 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @queentammy86

On the TLC show 1000-Lb. Sisters, sisters Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton have embarked on a journey to save their lives. The Kentucky duo originally weighed in at over 1,000 lbs combined, but have both lost a significant amount of weight. Through family ups and downs, loss, challenges with sudden fame, and their battle with their health, the sisters have stayed focused.

As Season 6 started to wind down in December 2024, Tammy revealed that she has a secret. While Tammy is no stranger to secrets, this is a secret that seemingly will interfere with her plans to have skin removal surgery. So what is it? Fans believe they've figured it out.

What is Tammy's secret on '1000-lb. Sisters'?

As Season 6 wrapped, Tammy was gunning hard for skin removal surgery. Yet some test results she received in pursuit of that goal made Tammy confess to a secret she's been holding onto for a long time. So what is it? Fans think they know.

On Reddit, one user posted, "OK, I have zero ideas what Tammy could possibly be hiding that could affect her skin removal surgery. The only thing I could maybe think of is that she smokes now?" In reply, one comment read, "Skin surgeries require strictly avoiding smoking. Some doctors require a nicotine test on the day of surgery. It’s that important! The nicotine causes necrosis of re-aligned skin and it’s horrible!"

Another wrote, "I thought the skin removal team that’s doing Chris told Tammy he can’t do her because it would take multiple surgeries for her and he doesn’t have the team to do it. He basically said her entire body will need skin removal surgery!" Another fan speculated that the secret was that Tammy has issues with bulimia, which is an eating disorder characterized by cyclical or intermittent binge eating and fasting. Most fans seemed to believe that smoking or vaping was the culprit, preventing Tammy from safely having her skin removal surgery.

Tammy's no stranger to secrets.

Of course, whatever Tammy's secret is, this isn't the first time she's held something close to the chest. In 2021, she revealed that she had been sitting on a secret for a while. And in front of her loved ones, she shared that she is pansexual. They had some questions, but Tammy was prepared and explained it means that she believes "love is love" and that she pursues romance based on how people make her feel, not who they are.

Since she's already come out, it seems unlikely that this year's secret will be related to her sexuality. The smoking speculation makes sense since smoking can disqualify patients for major surgery. Especially plastic surgery, which requires complex vascular healing that can be impeded by nicotine consumption.

Fans on Reddit did bring up the point, however, that they felt Tammy's repeated mention of bulimic tendencies was concerning and they hope that someone is making sure she's losing weight in a healthy way. Between alleged smoking and the potential for bulimia, Tammy has a little way to go before she's healthy enough for skin removal if fans are right.