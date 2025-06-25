Will There Be a Season 8 of '1000-lb. Sisters'? Major Cliffhangers Taunt Fans Season 7 was filled with ups and downs, and we're not ready to give up on Season 8 yet. By Ivy Griffith Published June 25 2025, 3:35 p.m. ET Source: TLC

When 1000-lb. Sisters first aired in January 2020, and fans could not possibly imagine just how much they would come to love and enjoy watching Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman-Slaton on their journey to a new life. The sisters were instantly crude, hilariously relatable, and salt-of-the-earth in a way that many reality TV stars are not, making them a quick favorite.

Now after seven seasons, the two are a household name. And Season 7 brought with it some major changes to the lives of the sisters. But after both sisters have now achieved some of their major weight loss goals, which is why the show started, to begin with, will it end? Here's what we know about whether or not there will be a Season 8 of 1000-lb. Sisters.

Source: TLC

Will there be a Season 8 of '1000-lb. Sisters' after Season 7 saw so many changes?

When the trailer dropped for Season 7, it promised everything: family drama, success, tears, love, and of course — camel bites. But with Tammy achieving her skin removal surgery and Amy getting engaged to her boyfriend, Brian Lovvorn, what's left for the pair? Knowing the sisters, the answer is: probably a lot.

While there has been no confirmation for a Season 8 yet, it seems likely that the show will continue. Not every minute of the past seven seasons has focused on their weight loss, so they will likely be able to provide plenty of content that isn't weight-related. The timing for a potential Season 8 would likely be late 2025 to early 2026, going by past seasons.

It could be a good opportunity to re-launch the sisters under a new series name and create a spin-off, but they can succeed just as well by keeping the original.

Season 7 left the fandom with enough cliffhangers to be getting on with in another season, that's for sure. After all, we still need to find out if the family will overcome their distaste and attend what sounds like a very unusual and very Amy-like wedding now that she and Brian are officially engaged.

What's going on with Amy's wedding?

Of course, we have to talk about the wedding. It has been the source of most of the viral clips from Season 7, because people are just a little baffled by Amy's plans for her wedding. And, in all fairness, Tammy seems pretty baffled too.

Amy has always walked her own path, without fear, so it's no surprise that her wedding plans include some out-of-the-box ideas. Including the potential to have a spooky-themed wedding, originally. But then in June 2025, she proposed the idea of having a wedding that paid homage to the sisters' great-grandfather, "like the Mayflower," she told a skeptical-looking Tammy. The new design, Amy explained, would include "steamboat, sea stuff, but rust and metal and decay."