Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “Grocery Shopping Just Makes Me Livid Now” — Man Shocked by Massive Weekly Supermarket Bill A grocery shopper dished on the anxieties of going to the supermarket due to high prices. By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:05 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @johnnywizzz

A grocery store shopper went viral on TikTok after going on a rant at the rising cost of groceries — even as a single person shopping for himself. Johnny (@johnnywizzz) was shocked at the amount of money he ended up spending during a recent trip to a supermarket (even purchasing store brand/no frills products), which is a growing concern among consumers even since the cost of living and inflation of goods and services across the board have been going up ever since 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny said that prior to heading out to go food shopping for the week he was immediately anxious thinking about the amount of money he would have to spend.

"I was heading into the grocery store today and I was just like stressing over the fact that I was gonna have to spend like $80 on groceries. Right? Cause that's a lot of money to spend for one person for one week of food," he says in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny continued, and revealed that the amount of money he ended up spending was even greater than he initially worried about: "You know theoretically it really shouldn't cost more than $50 for one person for a week but it's just impossible and I was stressing cause I really didn't wanna spend $80 on groceries for one week."

Article continues below advertisement

He went on: "So I was just like irritated about that and I was trying to give myself a pep talk like it'll be okay, it'll be fine like it's not gonna be a big deal and I am so relieved to announce that after you know grocery shopping exclusively store brand stuff and only buying two bags worth of groceries."

Johnny then announced what he ended up spending at the grocery store: "I spent $116 for the week for one person." He laughs mirthlessly before the video ultimately cuts out.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @johnnywizzz

One TikToker said that, despite earning more money than they ever have in their life that they still feel the burn financially and are always anticipating when pay day will drop: "I've been stressing the same way... I'm making the most money I ever have and still living paycheck to paycheck... It absolutely destroys my mental."

Article continues below advertisement

It was a sentiment that Johnny echoed in response to the aforementioned user in the comments section of his video: "How am I making ~$10 more per hour than I had ever previously made & I still live paycheck to paycheck??"

Someone else said that they knew from the beginning of the video that even the $80 price tag Johnny was worried about paying prior to finishing his shopping run was much too low, they though: "I knew exactly where this was going bc $80 was too cheap lol"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @johnnywizzz

Someone else painted an even more ominous picture for individuals with families, they wrote: "80 bucks for 3 days of food for two people yesterday. I cried. I don’t know what I’m gonna do."

Article continues below advertisement

Another remarked that they took up a second job, presumably for more money, but also because it helped them get some free food they could take home as well: "I got a second job at a pizza place so I could take home a pizza here and there"

One TikToker said that food assistance programs are also not much help because even though they earn too much to qualify for these initiatives they are still struggling to make ends meet: "Bur then you apply for food assistance and they tell you that you make too much Yet they don't factor 50% of your bills into your cost of living"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @johnnywizzz

Unfortunately for the immediate feature it doesn't look like Americans are going to be getting much relief when it comes to food inflation: the USDA projects that rates are going to increase into 2024, even if there seems to be a slowing upward trend when it comes to both restaurant and grocery store costs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @johnnywizzz