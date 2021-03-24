A Company Wants to Pay People $2,400 to Avoid Using All of Their Devices for 24 Hours

If you love the idea of trying out different trends and challenges, you’d probably expect for this number to be associated with TikTok. However, this challenge was not born on the social media platform. In fact, it was created by Reviews.org .

According to CNN , Reviews.org is a company that goes about testing home services and products. And while many people utilize their platform to get information about the latest trending tools and gadgets, the site is giving their readers a challenge.

They have created the challenge to allow people who are interested in detoxing from their devices the opportunity to take a break from screens. For a whole 24 hours.

@Marcusandsandy I’ll go 24 hours without any screens the minute I roll into burning man!!

"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website.

And while anyone can get in on the fun, to officially become a challenger, people need to apply on the website.