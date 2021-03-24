A Company Wants to Pay People $2,400 to Avoid Using All of Their Devices for 24 Hours

A Company Wants to Pay People $2,400 to Avoid Using All of Their Devices for 24 HoursBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 24 2021, Published 2:52 p.m. ET
It’s safe to say that our devices — phones, smartwatches, tablets, and more — have become essential tools in our lives. These devices allow us to stay connected to the world, communicate for work or personal business, and come in handy to keep us entertained throughout the day. So, with that said, avoiding our devices is a job that’s easier said than done.
However, there is a new challenge that has got everyone talking. And it’s the Digital Detox Challenge, where participants go 24 hours without devices. As the name suggests, you’ll need to avoid your devices for a full day to reign supreme — especially if you want to win a prize. But is the prize actually worth it? And can you actually last without using any devices throughout the day? Here’s everything you need to know.
So, what is this "24 hours without screens challenge" all about?
If you love the idea of trying out different trends and challenges, you’d probably expect for this number to be associated with TikTok. However, this challenge was not born on the social media platform. In fact, it was created by Reviews.org.
According to CNN, Reviews.org is a company that goes about testing home services and products. And while many people utilize their platform to get information about the latest trending tools and gadgets, the site is giving their readers a challenge.
They have created the challenge to allow people who are interested in detoxing from their devices the opportunity to take a break from screens. For a whole 24 hours.
@Marcusandsandy I’ll go 24 hours without any screens the minute I roll into burning man!!— Shannon Chan (@sjchan) March 22, 2021
"If you've got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you," the company wrote on its website.
And while anyone can get in on the fun, to officially become a challenger, people need to apply on the website.
The company requests some personal information and a 100-word questionnaire that details why you're right for the challenge. Applications are open until March 26, 2021, and the people chosen for the challenge will be announced on the company's YouTube page on March 29, 2021.
A cell phone is not the only device participants will have to give up for 24 hours.
While you may think that you could last without using your phone for 24 hours, your mobile device is only child’s play. Participants will have to give up all of their devices.
So, that means the smartwatches, gaming consoles, televisions, smart speakers, and computers in your home will have to be confiscated.
Reviews.org also shared via their website that challengers will receive safes to store their electronics in for the 24 hours, along with a $200 Amazon gift card to put together a tech-free "survival kit.”
The kit includes a typewriter to replace your laptop, board games, writing stationery, an abacus, books from the best-seller list, and paints and brushes.
And while the idea does seem a bit painful, there are some benefits to consider. For many of us, we don’t take stock of how much time we give to the devices we use on an everyday basis.
And since it is worth unplugging every once in a while, it’s a great opportunity to focus on other projects in your life that need attention.
So, if you're up to the challenge, make your way to Reviews.org to put your hat into the ring.