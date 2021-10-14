The 29 Feet Away From a Japanese Radish Meme Is Actually Based in Science

Japanese radishes, or daikons, are a long, white radish variety that is common in Asian cooking. They resemble long, white carrots, although they tend to be a little bit thicker than the average carrot. Typically, Japanese radishes grow like carrots as well, in a long line that eventually comes to a point. Often, though, Japanese radishes develop strange abnormalities that transform them into ideal meme fodder.

The most common way that the image of a Japanese radish can be memed is by transforming it into the likeness of a person, sometimes one who is taking a someone provocative pose. Although these radish memes can be pretty funny in their own right, they're actually not the basis for this particular set of memes, which is based more in a piece of scientific data about the vegetables.