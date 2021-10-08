Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Squid Game.\n\nEven if you've never watched the show, it's impossible to escape Squid Game on your feed these days. With the show reaching massive popularity around the world, there's no getting away from the cast's appearances on U.S. late-night television, articles upon articles breaking down the plot elements, and of course, plenty of memes to help wash down the intense feels from the show.The reputation of Squid Game has given rise to a whole new slew of memes that draw upon the show's distinctive elements and overall aesthetic.'Squid Game' memes are all over Twitter, Instagram, and even YouTube.This K-drama follows Seong Gi-hun, a man plagued by debt, financial issues, and a struggling relationship with his daughter. When a mysterious man offers him a place in a strange series of children's games, he and 455 other equally desperate people compete for an enormous cash prize. The catch? These Korean kids' games kill off anyone who doesn't win.There's no end to the raw emotion and intensity brought about by binging Squid Game over the course of a long evening. Naturally, a show like this has spawned plenty of memes. Like the Stranger Things Eggo jokes of old, there's no end to the Tweets, 'grams, and even YouTube fan animations celebrating the latest Netflix sensation.Squid Gamers, rise up!Cadet Kelly could beat tug-of-war, hands down!YouTube Animator "somacguffin" sums up the whole show in one hilarious three-minute animation!The mark of any good Netflix show.Nerd Worker seems to have taken a different direction with 'Squid Game' design...I bet Sang-woo wouldn't wear pink on Wednesdays.Just end Gi-hun's pain right there...Who needs a yellow light when you're playing "Red Light, Green Light"?Anyone who grew up in U.S. middle schools knows what's up.Player 69 with those relatable Friday feels.Squid Game is streaming now on Netflix.