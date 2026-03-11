What Is the Meaning of 311 Day? The City of Boston Is Tipping Its Hat to City Workers Boston’s 311 has been busy in 2025. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 11 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It takes a lot to run a city. Law enforcement officials maintain order, politicians work to deliver beneficial policies to their communities, and essential workers help keep society’s basic services running. That said, many people tend to forget about folks who work for various city departments.

311 comes in handy for a plethora of reasons. From acting as a hub that connects residents to various local government services to reporting neighborhood issues, there are plenty of ways to help folks assess and satisfy their needs. Now, the city of Boston is giving 311 workers their flowers. So, what is the meaning of 311 Day? Here’s what we know.

What is the meaning of 311 Day?

According to the City of Boston's official site, 311 Day is “a nationally recognized day that Boston has designated to thank constituents who help keep Boston moving.” The goal is to not only honor 311 workers but also give residents a better understanding of how 311 can be beneficial to their everyday lives.

“When Boston residents need help or have a question, 311 is often their first call,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This vital service connects our communities directly to City Hall and keeps our neighborhoods running smoothly. 311 Day is an opportunity to recognize the team that makes that connection possible while also inviting residents to learn more about how they can use this resource to stay informed and engaged.” This year, the Boston 311 Day event will be held on March 11 at the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library from 4 pm to 5:30 p.m.

The outlet shares that residents can “meet City staff, watch a live demonstration of a 311 call to see how requests are triaged, submit 311 requests in real time, learn how City services respond through the Bos:311 app, and enjoy free refreshments and giveaways.”

Boston’s 311 handled almost 500,000 cases in 2025.

Per the outlet, Boston’s 311 has been busy in 2025. Throughout that year, the City of Boston managed 470,000 individual cases and handled over 290,000 calls. Additionally, residents made over 145,000 information requests. Some of the primary concerns for residents included parking enforcement (over 60,000 cases), street cleaning (20,245 cases), and trash storage (20,086 cases).

