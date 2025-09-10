Mayor Michelle Wu Is the First Woman and Minority Elected in Boston — Here's Her Net Worth Wu became the Mayor of Boston in 2021. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 10 2025, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @wutrain

The Mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, made history when she became the first woman and the first person of color to become the city's leader back in 2021. The Democratic leader was a lawyer before entering politics, and she was also one of the youngest people elected to the post at the age of 36.

As she gears up for reelection, voters want to know more about Wu, including what the Boston mayor's net worth is.

Source: Mega

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has a comfortable net worth.

Michelle Wu was born in Chicago, IL, to her Taiwanese parents, Han and Yu-Min Wu, on Jan. 14, 1985. She moved to Boston after being admitted to Harvard University. After graduation, she attended Harvard Law School and worked as an attorney before entering politics. She reportedly has a net worth of approximately $2 million, according to Mabumbe.

Wu interned at City Hall in Boston while in law school, and one of her law professors was Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who Wu impressed, per Boston Magazine. The Chicago native worked on Warren's first campaign for the U.S. Senate. "She took a very responsible job on my campaign," said Warren. "And right in the middle of all that, she planned her wedding."

According to the Boston Herald, Wu earns $207,000 annually as the Boston mayor. Wu was first elected in Boston to the city council in 2013, and she was the president of the city council from 2016 to 2018. Massachusetts State Representative Aaron Michlewitz said the progressive politician wins elections because of her ideology.

"The old-school way of winning in Boston was always, ‘I come from this neighborhood, and I’m going to pick up that neighborhood, and then that neighborhood.' I can’t even tell you where her base is from a neighborhood standpoint," he said. "That changes the entire dynamic of the campaign to something that many people aren’t used to.”

According to The Sun, Wu's husband, Conor Pewarski, is from Long Island, N.Y., and the two met in college after being introduced by mutual friends while he was attending Yale University during a Harvard-Yale game. They were married in 2012 and have three children — two sons, Blaise and Cass, and a daughter, Mira.

"We met in college at a time when neither of us would have imagined our lives would end up this way," said Wu of her husband. "But we’ve grown together and he’s been my rock for every twist and turn on this journey."