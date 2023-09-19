Home > Viral News > Trending Six-Year-Old Cuts Her Dad's Hair and It Goes About as Well as You Expect In an adorable and hilarious viral TikTok video, a six-year-old girl cuts her dad's hair, and it goes just as well as you'd imagine. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Sep. 19 2023, Published 4:47 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Kids can do some of the wildest things sometimes. Whether you're a parent, guardian, or even just watching someone's children for a bit, you have to be careful with what you do and what you give them to play with. You'll never quite know what they'll do when you give them something to handle.

This dad probably should have kept that in mind before letting his six-year-old daughter cut his hair. While he might have thought he was being careful and taking precautions, one should never underestimate what a child is capable of. Caitlin (@caitlinsweeney61) captured the whole hilarious tragedy and put it on TikTok.

This six-year-old cut her dad's hair with some predictable results.

Caitlin caught her daughter Ava in the middle of the act. With her phone recording, she went into the bathroom while her partner Tom held his head over the bathtub.

Tom was allowing Ava to take an electric razor to his head in an attempt to cut his hair. You probably could have guessed that it does not end well.

@caitlinsweeney61 When you let your six year old cut your hair 😵‍💫💇🏻‍♂️🤣 ♬ original sound - caitsweeney

By the time Caitlin actually saw what was happening, Ava had already shaved off multiple patches of hair from her dad's head. He probably felt what was happening after a little while and immediately came back up to confirm his worst fears.

"Where's the guard?" he can be heard asking in the video before finding it on the ground. We can assume that he allowed Ava to keep a guard on to "pretend-shave" her dad's head. Kind of like how you might give a younger sibling an unplugged controller to let them pretend that they're playing the video game that you're playing.

The idea might have been sound, but nevertheless, Ava was able to use the razor for real against her dad's head. For his part, Tom did his absolute best to contain his frustration, masking it under an incredulous laugh. Caitlin and Ava, however, have a field day with the patchwork on Tom's head. Neither of them is able to contain their laughter when looking at Ava's handiwork.

Unfortunately, with a shaving snafu like that, you sort of have to commit to the bit. Otherwise, your hair could grow back looking even worse. To that end, Tom makes a bold new hair choice.

In a follow-up, Caitlin reveals that Tom ended up shaving the rest of his hair off so that it could grow back evenly. It's the pragmatic move to make, even if it's not the most preferred. Caitlin and Ava continue having a laugh over the debacle, though Tom tries his hardest to hide his exasperation.

Interestingly enough, folks seem to think that the bald look works for him. In the comments section, people call the bald style "high key his look" and that he actually looks good with it.