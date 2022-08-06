Lifetime’s New Movie ‘A Dangerous Affair’ Depicts a Deadly Love Triangle
Many folks have bitter exes, but usually those exes aren’t murderers like the one in A Dangerous Affair, a Lifetime movie in which the tranquil filming locations set the stage for a violent tale of jealousy and obsession.
A Dangerous Affair premieres on Lifetime tonight, Saturday, Aug. 6, at 8 p.m. ET, and streams the next day. But if you just can’t wait until this evening for more details — and who could blame you? — read on for the intel we have.
What’s ‘A Dangerous Affair’ about?
Here’s how Lifetime teases the drama to come: “Pilates instructor Amelie Didot begins a steamy love affair with one of her handsome clients, journalist Pierce Dalton, but the duo soon find themselves dangerously intertwined after Am lie comes face to face with a masked woman following a murder. When it’s revealed the killer has an erotic obsession with Pierce, Amelie becomes a target in the middle of a deadly love triangle.”
The movie’s IMDb synopsis, meanwhile, fills in a few more details: Amelie has just moved to a new city, wanting to escape the pain of her recent divorce. And Pierce, a Brit, isn’t just a journalist but a successful media mogul. The murderous ex, meanwhile, is Fran Gibbons, whose unrequited love for Pierce triggers the action.
In Lifetime’s preview, Amelie and Pierce’s affair gets off to a steamy start, with make-out scenes a plenty. “Desire, lust… how can I resist?” Amelie says in the teaser.
Resist she should, though, considering it’s not long before we see Fran wrestling with Amelie and screaming, “He’s mine!”
Who’s in the cast of ‘A Dangerous Affair’?
Playing Amelie is actress Aubree Bouché, whose filmography is stacked with short films, including Out of This World, Coffee Break, Beta, and The Diamond Ring.
You might recognize the actor behind Pierce: That would be Charlie Bewley, who played Volturi vampire Demetri in the last four Twilight movies, then recurred on the TV shows The Vampire Diaries, Nashville, Extant, and Colony.
Karlee Eldridge rounds out the lead cast. Her role as Fran follows her guest-starring parts in the TV shows Ballerse, Being Mary Jane, and This Is Us, among other small-screen roles.
Actors in the supporting cast, meanwhile, include Tanya Christiansen (Legacies), Jevon White (StartUp), and Jessie Camacho (Reno 911!).
Where was ‘A Dangerous Affair’ filmed?
A Dangerous Affair was filmed in Miami, as writer-director Christie Will Wolf revealed on Instagram as she celebrated the wrap of filming this March. “I was blessed with an absolutely fantastic crew … our committed and beyond creative/talent director of photography … the most creative and hands-on producers … and, of course, beyond-talented leads … paired with an incredible supporting cast,” Christie wrote in the caption.
Aubree also posted an Instagram tribute to her collaborators on the film — then titled Her Obsession— around the same time. “To the cast and crew, thank you for making a dream come true for me, and I can’t wait to work with each of you again soon,” she wrote. “We made some Miami magic.”