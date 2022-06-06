Lifetime Has Already Greenlit the 'Buried in Barstow' Sequel — Here Are the Details

Starring Angie Harmon, Kristoffer Polaha, and George Paez, Buried in Barstow revolves around a single mother's attempts to protect her daughter and cut ties once and for all with the dubious figures defining her complicated past.

Directed by Howard Deutch, the mastermind behind Pretty in Pink, Some Kind of Wonderful, and The Great Outdoors, the drama on Lifetime offers plenty of food for thought — and a handful of unexpected scenes. When can we expect the sequel to drop?