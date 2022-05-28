Lifetime’s ‘Sister with a Secret’ Is Still “Coming Soon” Says Star Taylor Foster

In a press release this March, Lifetime set an April 23 airdate for Sister with a Secret. Then, the cable channel apparently rescheduled the movie for tonight, Saturday, May 28. But now it seems it’s been pre-empted again, as you’ll see below.

Actress Taylor Foster noted the uncertainty in her Instagram Stories yesterday, writing, “No date on this. I just checked my requests. Y’all are asking. Sorry, guys. I don’t know when it comes out right now. But when I do, I will post. Just ‘coming soon.’”