Lifetime’s ‘Cruel Instruction’ Exposes the Horrors of the Troubled Teen Industry

Lifetime’s ‘Cruel Instruction’ Exposes the Horrors of the Troubled Teen IndustryBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 12 2022, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
Lifetime says Cruel Instruction is “ripped from the headlines,” but is it a true story?
The movie — premiering tonight, Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET — follows Kayla Adams (Kelcey Mawema), who gets expelled from school and sent to a youth residential treatment by her mother (Cynthia Bailey) at the advice of a school counselor.
Once she arrives at the Utah facility, however, Kayla meets Amanda (Morgan Taylor Campbell), “a treatment program veteran who knows exactly what the girls were in for.”
“Led by headmistress Miss Connie, the staff uses draconian methods including force-feeding medications, arbitrary punishments, solitary confinement, verbal and physical abuse to keep the students in line,” Lifetime explains in a synopsis. “After being pushed to their limits and stripped of their lifelines, including any ability to freely communicate with the outside world, the two young women must band together to survive and fight to expose the abuse before it’s too late.”
Kayla Adams’ story represents real-life teens’ horrific experiences at treatment programs.
Other Lifetime movies are direct translations of personal stories — with characters named after their real-life counterparts — but a search of headlines doesn’t turn up anyone named Kayla Adams whose story matches that of the Lifetime character.
And on The Wendy Williams Show, actress Camryn Manheim — who plays the Miss Connie in Cruel Instruction — specified that the movie is more inspired by a true story than based on a true story.
“These two very brave girls came forward and told this story about going to an academy where they were basically tortured,” Camryn added. “They were sent to solitary confinement, their food was regulated, they were put on medications.”
Camryn also discussed the “epidemic” of for-profit programs that abuse their young residents. “There [are] a lot of troubled teens, and often they get sent to facilities like boot camps and rehabilitation centers and faith-based programs, and what’s really scary about it is that they’re unregulated by the federal government, and they can do basically whatever they want,” she said. “When you get there, it’s basically a prison, and it’s not run by full professionals, people who are real therapists.”
Treatment program survivors will share their story in a ‘Beyond the Headlines’ special after the movie.
After the end credits roll on Cruel Instruction tonight, Lifetime will feature a Beyond the Headlines special with real-life treatment program survivors describing their experiences. “The doc will highlight the allegations of abuse in this under-regulated industry and the PTSD and anxiety that many survivors continue to live with,” the cable network says, noting that more than 50,000 teens are sent to unregulated behavior modification facilities each year.
In developing Cruel Instruction, Lifetime partnered with Breaking Code Silence, a nonprofit that “represents those who are and were incarcerated by the U.S. troubled teen industry (TTI), a network of privately-owned, powerfully punitive, and often wilderness-based therapy programs, residential treatment centers, therapeutic boarding schools, group homes, boot camps, and faith-based academies,” as its website explains.
Learn more at BreakingCodeSilence.org.