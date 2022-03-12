Lifetime’s ‘Cruel Instruction’ Exposes the Horrors of the Troubled Teen Industry

Lifetime says Cruel Instruction is “ripped from the headlines,” but is it a true story?

The movie — premiering tonight, Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET — follows Kayla Adams (Kelcey Mawema), who gets expelled from school and sent to a youth residential treatment by her mother (Cynthia Bailey) at the advice of a school counselor.

Once she arrives at the Utah facility, however, Kayla meets Amanda (Morgan Taylor Campbell), “a treatment program veteran who knows exactly what the girls were in for.”