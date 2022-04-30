Where Was ‘The Walls Are Watching’ Filmed? Info on Lifetime TV MovieBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 30 2022, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Get ready for a double dose of thrills on Lifetime as the cable channel airs its Saturday Movie Double Feature event tonight, Saturday, April 30.
First up is TV film The Walls Are Watching — a story about a couple coming into conflict with their new house’s previous owner — starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Then, at 10 p.m. ET, is Driven to Murder, a tale that might have you thinking twice about your next Lyft or Uber ride!
Read on for details about these two movies…
What is ‘The Walls Are Watching’ about?
“A young couple is terrorized by the former owner of the home they now occupy,” Lifetime teases in a synopsis for The Walls Are Watching. “Instead of a honeymoon, life becomes a cat and mouse game for these newlyweds as they try to survive being hunted by a man who knows every inch of the residence better than they do; and who has nothing left to lose.”
Lifetime’s tense trailer for The Walls Are Watching shows a tearful Theodore, the prior owner, telling to convince Erica, one of the new homeowners, that he’s a good guy. “Good people don’t murder people!” Erica yells.
Who’s in the cast of ‘The Walls Are Watching’?
Lana McKissack, an actress who starred in the TV show Dark/Web and appeared in the Lifetime movie Christmas on the Menu, plays Erica in the movie. Starring as her significant other, Mitch, is Brandon Ford Green, who notably played real-life comedian Richard Pryor in the Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here. And veteran actor and stuntman Branscombe Richmond — whose credits include The Scorpion King and Chicago Med — plays former homeowner Theodore.
Where was ‘The Walls Are Watching’ filmed?
The Walls Are Watching was filmed in Los Angeles. Producer Oren Kamara shared behind-the-scenes shots of the production in that city in September and October 2021, back when the film was called Foreclosure.
What is ‘Driven to Murder’ about?
Lifetime’s short-but-suspenseful synopsis for Driven to Murder shows the TV movie is a horror tale for the ridesharing era: “An innocent call for a ride home lands a young woman in the back seat of a killer's car.”
Who’s in the cast of ‘Driven to Murder’?
Driven to Murder stars Adam Blake (NCIS: Los Angeles), Lucía Guerrero (El Cid), Michael Shaffrey (McMillions), Chase Mullins (The Marksman), Jessica Buda (9-1-1), and newcomer Benjamin Flohr.
Lucía plays the hapless passenger, while Adam plays the murderous driver. “I am incredibly proud of the work that I, and the brilliantly talented cast and crew, put into this,” Adam wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 27, as he shared a trailer for the movie. “I would love it if you watched it and let me know what you think of it.”
The movie was written and directed by Collin Everett, who actually has no other IMDb credits. See how Collin does as Driven to Murder airs tonight, Saturday, April 30, at 10 p.m., following the premiere of The Walls Are Watching.