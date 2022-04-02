Heather Morris Plays the Supportive Best Friend in Lifetime's 'Fatal Fandom': "It Reflects My Life Right Now" (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime's newest movie Fatal Fandom stars Heather Morris as the best friend everyone would love to have. When her pop star best friend Eden (played by Chaley Rose) becomes the target of an obsessed fan, Heather's character, Addison, is there for her BFF no matter what. Addison and bodyguard Jackson (Pete Ploszek) team up to protect Eden, but Addison soon suspects Jackson might be in on the plot...

Ahead of the film's April 2 premiere on Lifetime, Heather Morris told Distractify that ironically, Fatal Fandom takes a page from one of cinema's best-known love stories. "The story's inspired by a Whitney Houston film, The Bodyguard," she explained, and that was part of what got her to sign on.