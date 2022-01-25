The Cast of 'A Walk to Remember' Has Been Killing It in Hollywood

Mandy Moore, who fans know and love from the film as the shy teen Jamie Sullivan who battled leukemia, has been making her mark in the entertainment industry. Mandy has starred in the Emmy-award winning series This Is Us since 2016 and notably voiced Rapunzel in the 2010 Disney movie Tangled. Mandy has also made appearances in Family Guy and Red Band Society, and starred in films including 2004's Saved! and 2007's Because I Said So. Not to mention, Mandy has also released seven albums, including her latest 2020 project “Silver Landing.”