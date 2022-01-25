The Cast of 'A Walk to Remember' Has Been Killing It in Hollywood

The Cast of 'A Walk to Remember' Has Been Killing It in HollywoodBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 25 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
You can't dispute a classic! Friday, January 25, 2002, marked the release of A Walk to Remember, the highly anticipated teen drama based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel of the same name. While many moviegoers hold book-to-film adaptations to a high standard, a lot of people were pleasantly surprised with how spot-on the movie was. Starring Mandy Moore, Shane West, and Peter Coyote, the film shined a light on young love overcoming the adversities of high school drama and bullying in a beautiful way.
Fast-forward to 20 years later, A Walk to Remember is still considered to be a classic. After all, everyone can appreciate an authentic love story. And in light of its 20th anniversary, fans are wondering where the cast is now. Get comfortable as we bring you up to speed.
The main cast has been making major moves in Hollywood. From landing roles in Emmy-award winning shows to breakout series, the cast members of A Walk to Remember have been doing quite well for themselves.
1. Mandy Moore (Jamie Sullivan)
Mandy Moore, who fans know and love from the film as the shy teen Jamie Sullivan who battled leukemia, has been making her mark in the entertainment industry. Mandy has starred in the Emmy-award winning series This Is Us since 2016 and notably voiced Rapunzel in the 2010 Disney movie Tangled. Mandy has also made appearances in Family Guy and Red Band Society, and starred in films including 2004's Saved! and 2007's Because I Said So. Not to mention, Mandy has also released seven albums, including her latest 2020 project “Silver Landing.”
2. Shane West (Landon Carter)
Shane West portrayed Landon Carter, every girl's reformed-bad-boy dream in the film. After the success of A Walk to Remember, Shane went on to star in the TV series ER from 2004 to 2009, Nikita from 2010 to 2013, and Salem from 2014 to 2017. Shane has also starred in various films including 2016's Here Alone, 2020's Gossamer Folds, and 2021's No Running. He currently has a few films in post-production such as Mid-Century, Chariot, Maneater, and more.
3. Lauren German (Belinda)
Lauren German played the role of Belinda, Shane’s jealous ex-girlfriend who was behind bullying Jamie in the film. After her role, Lauren went on to star in a plethora of films and TV series that include 2003’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2005’s Sex, Love & Secrets, and 2007’s Hostel Part II. Recently, Lauren starred in the TV series Lucifer from 2016 to 2021.
4. Daryl Hannah (Cynthia Carter)
Iconic Splash actress Daryl Hannah starred as Landon’s mother in A Walk to Remember. After the film, she sprinkled her magic in various films such as 2002’s Hard Cash, 2004’s Silver City, and 2008’s Cosmic Radio. She also played Angelica in Netflix’s Sense8 from 2015 to 2018. As of late, Daryl is currently filming for the movie Buckle Up.
5. Clayne Crawford (Dean)
Clayne Crawford portrayed Dean, Landon’s friend in the film. The actor went on to star in the 2002 film Swimfan. Over the years, he’s made appearances in Roswell in 2002, CSI: Miami in 2003, Criminal Minds in 2009, and 24 in 2010. These days, Clayne has a few films in post-production including The Channel, The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, You & I, and Best Clowns.
6. Peter Coyote (Reverend Sullivan)
Peter Coyote portrayed Reverend Sullivan, Jamie's overprotective father. The seasoned actor has been flexing his acting chops for quite some time. Before A Walk to Remember, Peter appeared in classics including 1982's E.T. and 2000's Erin Brockovich. After, Peter starred in a slew of TV series and films including 2007’s Brothers and Sisters, 2014’s Good Kill, and 2015’s Blue Bloods. As of now, Peter has two films in pre-production, Morning Shine and Jesus and the Others.
7. Al Thompson (Eric)
Al Thompson portrayed Eric, one of Landon's friends in the film. Like his co-stars, Al has also gone on to star in a plethora of films and TV series. In 2003, he played Ted, a bully in Love Don't Cost a Thing. Al also stared in 2004's Youngster and 2007's Second Line. As of recently, Al has a few movies in pre-production including Paulie & Jake and College Is a Haze.