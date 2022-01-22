We Think You Should Say Cyra-Yes to These Cyrano-Inspired Movies!

The Cyrano twist here is, Abby and Brian get to know each other via a series of phone calls that last well into the morning every time. These chats replace the letters, and provide the anonymity necessary to allow Abby to open herself up to Brian. As with Cyrano, and every interpretation since, these stories serve to teach us the age-old lesson of loving all of ourselves and letting others see who we really are.

Cyrano will be playing exclusively in theaters Feb. 25.