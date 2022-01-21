The Scenery in 'Cyrano' Is Positively Breathtaking — Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Sarah also revealed to THR that part of the film was shot at Mount Etna, another Italian destination. According to Brittanica, Mount Etna is the highest active volcano in Europe.

Why did they film scenes near Mount Etna? Sarah said the point of that location was to create "a very strong contrast to the world that we’ve had up to this point in the film. We’ve been in this beautiful, warm environment, and six months later they’re in the middle of a war."