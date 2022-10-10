Bachelor Nation's Aaron Clancy: All About the Reality Star

He showed up again during the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise. Even though he was interested in finding his perfect match, he left as a single man (but with his favorite bromantic buddy James, of course).

Now, during the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise, he is back once again. Maybe his love life will have a better turnout this time around!

In the meantime, fans are eager to learn all there is to know about the Bachelor Nation star, including his ethnicity. Read on for more on Aaron Clancy.