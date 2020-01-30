Aaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks His Silence Over Netflix Docuseries

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks His Silence Over Netflix DocuseriesBy Distractify Staff
The three-part Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez delves into the psyche of the former NFL star, who committed suicide while serving a life sentence in prison in 2017.
The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. While awaiting trial, he was charged with the 2012 killings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.
Aaron was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for Lloyd's murder but was acquitted of the double homicide.
Through interviews with Aaron's friends and experts, the docuseries tries to piece together his possible motive — and how this successful NFL athlete became a killer.
Following his death, there have been reports regarding the 27-year-old's sexuality, which is discussed in the docuseries. Killer Inside also featured an interview with a former friend of Aaron's, who claimed that he had secretly been engaging in homosexual relationships since he was in high school.
Aaron Hernandez's brother opens up to Dr. Oz in a new interview.
Following the Netflix series' release, Aaron's brother Jonathan Hernandez spoke with Dr. Oz about the many mysteries surrounding the tight end. Hoping to get some answers from someone who was closest to Aaron, Jonathan revealed that even he still has "so many questions."
"And, for me to sit here and say it was this or that, I can’t say. All you can do is look at the evidence that was provided,” he told Dr. Oz, in regards to why his brother killed Lloyd.
Talking about the former Patriot player's sexuality, Jonathan suggested that Aaron confided in their mother, Terri Hernandez, about the topic before he died.
“Mom, you're going die never knowing your son,” Aaron told his mother during a prison visit, which prompted an argument between the two “and then all of a sudden they have this conversation and they're both flooded with tears across from each other."
Jonathan added. "The weight of what's on my brother is being expressed and for a mother to be looking at it across from the scratched glass in the zone and seeing your son, who you would've never anticipated him ever being in this situation.”
The Netflix show also touched upon the abuse Aaron endured and the hands of his late father. When Dr. Oz asked Jonathan about if their dad would have been accepting of the football player being gay, he state, "I don’t know if he would have been able to finish his sentence.”
He continued: "I can’t imagine him even being able to or my dad would have thought he could beat that out of him.”
Opening up about the type of physical abuse his brother lived through, Jonathan revealed, "I don’t think ‘beat’ is really even the word that can be expressed when you literally have to blow on your brother’s wounds because of the creases of a belt or handprint in your body, and the burning sensation it has."
Aaron's fiancée Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez also spoke to Good Morning America about his sexuality. “You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” she said. “Although I have had a child (7-year-old daughter Avielle) with Aaron, I still can’t tell you what he was feeling inside, no one can.”
She added: “If he did feel that way, or if he felt the urge, I wish that I was told. I wish he would’ve told me because I would not have loved him any differently. I would’ve understood. It’s not shameful and I don’t think anybody should feel shameful of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I just wish I was able to tell him that.”
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
More from Distractify:
Aaron Hernandez's Daughter Watched Him Go to Jail — Where Is She Now?
What Is Aaron Hernandez's Fiancé Doing Now? Shayanna Jenkins Broke Her Silence
Chris Borland Went off on the Wisconsin Badgers, NFL in Aaron Hernandez Netflix Series
More From Distractify
Entertainment
Star Brim Won't Go to Jail — at Least, Until Her Baby Is Born
Entertainment
When Guy Fieri Isn't Eating His Way Around America, He's a Dad to Two Kids
Entertainment
Boston Rob and Amber Are Still Together — and Have Four Daughters!
Entertainment
Prepare Yourself for a Truly Wild Third Season of 'Elite' (SPOILERS!)