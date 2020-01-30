Aaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks His Silence Over Netflix Docuseries

The three-part Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez delves into the psyche of the former NFL star, who committed suicide while serving a life sentence in prison in 2017.

The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. While awaiting trial, he was charged with the 2012 killings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado.