Source: Netflix

Aaron Hernandez's Brother Breaks His Silence Over Netflix Docuseries

By

The three-part Netflix documentary series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez delves into the psyche of the former NFL star, who committed suicide while serving a life sentence in prison in 2017.

The late New England Patriots tight end was arrested in 2013 for the murder of Odin Lloyd. While awaiting trial, he was charged with the 2012 killings of Daniel Jorge Correia de Abreu and Safiro Teixeira Furtado. 

Aaron was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 for Lloyd's murder but was acquitted of the double homicide. 

Through interviews with Aaron's friends and experts, the docuseries tries to piece together his possible motive — and how this successful NFL athlete became a killer.  