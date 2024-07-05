Home > Entertainment > Celebrity 'Master Chef' Aarón Sánchez Is Building an Empire — What Is His Net Worth? "My career has cost me my marriage, it’s cost me spending time with my family," Aarón shared. By Sarah Kester Jul. 5 2024, Published 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you were to compare the richest judge on MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay would win, hands down. His net worth is predicted to be a cool $220 million. Aarón Sánchez’s net worth may not be as large, but it’s nothing to sniff at, either.

The 46-year-old Mexican-American chef is cooking up a culinary empire. He has appeared on various television shows, such as MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, and Top Chef. He has also penned numerous cookbooks and runs several restaurants.

What is Aarón Sánchez’s net worth?

Source: FOX Chefs Gordon Ramsey and Aaron Sanchez on 'MasterChef.'

The American chef and entrepreneur is estimated to be worth $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He was raised in El, Paso, Texas, and his love of cooking is definitely a family trait. His mother AND grandmother are both successful cookbook authors, and his mom Zarela Martinez is also a restaurateur. Aarón's decision to pursue cooking as a career was set ablaze at the tender age of 16 when his mother sent him to work for renowned chef, Paul Prudhomme.

Aarón details his path to culinary stardom in his memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef. When he first appeared on MasterChef, it was only to serve as a guest judge. But since he had such good chemistry with the other judges on the show, he replaced Graham Elliot as a permanent judge on Season 8 in 2017. In addition to the MasterChef franchise, he has also made the rounds as a celebrity chef on Food Network shows, such as Chopped and Iron Chef.

He is a cookbook author and restaurateur.

Aarón prides himself on being a third-generation cookbook author. His passion is to help people enjoy Mexican cuisine at home. His two cookbooks are La Comida del Barrio: Latin-American Cooking in the U.S.A. and Simple Food, Big Flavor: Unforgettable Mexican-Inspired Recipes From My Kitchen to Yours. It’s not known how much he has earned from book sales.

Many of these recipes are likely served up at one of his many restaurants. He is the chef and partner of Johnny Sánchez, a Mexican restaurant with several locations across the United States.

Aarón Sánchez said his career cost him his marriage.

While Aarón professional career was thriving, his personal life was crumbling. “It’s extremely difficult. My career has cost me my marriage, it’s cost me spending time with my family,” he told Yahoo. He was married to his ex-wife, Ifé Mora, from 2009 to 2012. Together, they share one son, Yuma.