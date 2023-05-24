Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Gordon Ramsay Source: Getty Images Gordon Ramsay Is Talented, Brash, and Very Rich — What's the TV Chef's Net Worth? Gordon Ramsay may just be as rich as he is brash. So what is the TV chef's net worth? Read on for details on Gordon's success and fortune. By Melissa Willets May 24 2023, Published 2:53 p.m. ET

It's indisputable that Gordon Ramsay is one of the top personalities in the world of food. The Food Stars host has bellowed his way through our TV screens for decades, with notable series from Hell's Kitchen to the MasterChef franchise being the crown jewels in his entertainment empire.

Not only is Gordon a familiar face on the television culinary scene, but the U.K. native possesses another incredible claim to fame. His Restaurant Gordon Ramsay holds the distinct honor of being a three-star Michelin restaurant since 2001. Given the influential chef's enduring success, we have to wonder what his net worth is. Read on for all the delicious details of Gordon's mouthwatering fortune.

So, what is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

Gordon Ramsay is one of the top names in food in the universe. He's lent his talents to TV shows as an on-camera, larger-than-life personality, as well as a producer and director. The celebrity chef is also an author of multiple titles including Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking and an autobiography cheekily called Humble Pie.

All told, with decades of TV mega-hits under his belt, and a worldwide restaurant empire with dozens of locations in the United States alone — and 58 across the globe — Gordon has amassed a net worth that stands up to the biggest stars in Hollywood. Indeed, Gordon is worth a staggering $220 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gordon Ramsay Chef, TV personality Net worth: $220 million Gordon Ramsay is a British celebrity chef behind shows such as Hell's Kitchen and Food Stars. He also owns a massive restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, which collectively boasts 17 Michelin stars. Birthdate: Nov. 8, 1966

Nov. 8, 1966 Birthplace: Johnstone, Scotland

Johnstone, Scotland Birth name: Gordon James Ramsay

Gordon James Ramsay Father: Gordon James Sr.

Gordon James Sr. Mother: Helen Cosgrove Ramsay

Helen Cosgrove Ramsay Marriages: Tana Hutcheson (m. 1996)

Tana Hutcheson (m. 1996) Children: Megan (b. 1998), Jack and Holly (b. 2000), Matilda (b. 2001), and Oscar (b. 2019)

Megan (b. 1998), Jack and Holly (b. 2000), Matilda (b. 2001), and Oscar (b. 2019) Education: North Oxfordshire Technical College

Gordon Ramsay also has a busy personal life.

In addition to his career, which is still going strong many, many years after Gordon became a household name on par with Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay, the one-of-a-kind celebrity chef is also a married dad of five.

It turns out that his kids are still pushing him to succeed. As the celebrity chef told British GQ in April of 2023 when asked about who his toughest critics are, the dad said, "I'd say my girls Tilly, Holly, and Megan. I'm so proud of them, but f--k me … 21, 23 and 24. They have no problem putting me in my place."