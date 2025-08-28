Abby and Brittany Hensel Fuel Baby Speculations Through New Photographs The conjoined twins are the stars of their own successful reality series because of their unique condition. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 28 2025, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @OMG Stories

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have always gained attention from the media due to their unique condition. The women share the same bloodstream and organs below the waist, meaning that they spend every second of every day together. Their lifestyle led to the creation of a TLC reality series, Abby & Brittany. The public has always displayed interest in understanding how the siblings find a way to get through life together.

People already knew that Abby married Josh Bowling in 2024, but a new development could point to the couple looking to expand their family. The twins have never discussed having a child before. Did Abby and Brittany Hensel have a baby? Here's what we know about the siblings and their family.

Did Abby and Brittany Hensel have a baby?

Abby and Brittany Hensel haven't officially had a baby. According to TMZ, the sisters were spotted holding a newborn baby in images that were captured more than a year after Abby and Josh got married. It was never confirmed if the child was actually their baby or not. Even if the images couldn't confirm if the couple welcomed a new member to their family, the internet ran wild with speculation after the photographs were released.

The baby speculation comes more than a year after Abby shocked the world when she announced that she would be marrying Josh. People wanted to know how the honeymoon would work. After all, the siblings are present during every moment of each other's lives. During an interview with In Touch, intimacy professional Ariella Salinas Fiore declared that it's possible for both twins to experience these moments at the same time, depending on how much they've learned to dissociate.

Are conjoined twins able to have babies?

It's easy to understand why people would have plenty of questions after seeing the stars of Abby & Brittany holding a baby. Getting pregnant is a very important decision, and having to share the experience with a sibling could be complicated. That is, of course, if conjoined twins were able to have a baby in the first place. According to Daily Mail, if Abby and Brittany decided to get pregnant, they would be the first female dicephalic twins to do so.

Because there's no record of something similar taking place, it would likely be complicated for Abby and Brittany to bring a child into the world. However, that leaves the door open for the twins to adopt a baby. That could be one explanation for what was seen in the viral images involving the twins and a child.