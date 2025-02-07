Fox News Host Abby Hornacek Received an Eye Injury That Impacted Her Volleyball Career There was a time when volleyball was in the cards for Abby, but an eye injury seemingly changed the course of her life. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 7 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @abbyhornacek

The intersection of sports and Fox News meets at anchor Abby Hornacek. The charismatic 30-year-old works in the Fox Nation family, hosting American Arenas, Ride to Work, and Park'd. For that last show, she travels the country and visits national parks, taking viewers on a journey through the natural wonders that comprise the United States.

But there was once a time when Abby's life was on a different track. Until, that is, an eye injury changed things forever. Here's what we know about the injury that changed the course of her life, and the life she leads when the cameras are off.

Here's what we know about the eye injury that changed the future for Abby Hornacek.

Abby's last name probably sounds familiar, and there's a good reason for that. Her father is Jeff Hornacek, a famed NBA player who became a sports mentor and commentator, currently working as a coaching consultant for the Utah Jazz.

And there was a time when Abby was on track for her own career in professional sports. Although she hasn't openly discussed what happened, we do know that she sustained an eye injury at one point that caused her to go blind in one eye. She reportedly underwent several surgeries to restore her sight, but according to unconfirmed reports, those were unsuccessful and she now uses a glass eye.

Abby changed course and left her intended career in volleyball. What was a loss for the world of volleyball became a win for the Fox Nation family, because now she brings her unique family background, know-how, and journalistic style to her hosting gigs.

Is Abby married? Here's what we know about her personal life.

So we know Abby comes from a famous sports family, but what else do we know about her personal life? She's reportedly not married, and she features her two brothers and parents heavily in her social media presence.

Perhaps the most revealing information we can find about Abby's personal life comes from her love for the job she does. On social media, she proudly shares clips and images from her job as the host of Park'd.

And honestly, who can blame her? Being paid to explore the country's natural wonders and then tell people about your adventures is a dream job for many people.

